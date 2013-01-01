The story tells us about a girl who was once very pretty, but then she loses her beauty with time. The drama teaches kids that we should never judge people based on their beauty.
She was Pretty
Source: MBC
The drama tells about mischievous school students, who bully the teachers. The teachers try hard to continue their teaching, and after a while, the students start realizing they are ruining their own future and start acting nice.
School 2013
Source: KBS2TV
The story tells about an athlete Kim Bok Joo, who has a crush on a doctor, she then meets the doctor’s brother who is also an athlete on the campus. He then helps her get her love, but later on, falls for her instead.
Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
The story tells about 5 high school students in the same neighborhood and the different lives of their families and their relationships with the other families.
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
The drama is based on a girl who is trying to get rid of a guy who troubles her to be his girlfriend, one day she posted a random guy’s pic on her social media and claims him to be her boyfriend, but later gets to know that the random guy was the most popular guy in the school.
Best Mistake
Source: VLive
The drama tells us about a girl who wants to become an entrepreneur and a former business tycoon. Both of them united and create an AI-based start-up. The drama teaches kids to focus on science.
Start-Up
Source: tvN
The drama is based on a girl who found out that they were living based on a comic book, she then gets to know that she is just an extra character and how she decided to change her fate and find true love.
Extraordinary You
Source: MBC
The story tells us about the story of an army officer who meets a surgeon. After a while, they start dating each other, but their work and distance become a wall between their relationship.
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2TV
It is based on 4 childhood friends, where two are trying to work out their 6 years of relationship, while the other two have secret feelings for each other. The drama is mostly about the struggle for success.
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS2
Click Here
The story is about a girl who has an unusual gift of strength, after getting noticed by the CEO, he hires her as a bodyguard, just to fall in love with her unexpectedly.
Strong Woman Bong Soon
Source: JTBC