Top 10 K-dramas for Learning Korean

A heartwarming story about five doctors who are best friends The clear pronunciation and simple language make it a good choice for beginners
A coming-of-age story set in the 1980s The use of everyday language makes it easy to follow, even for beginners
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A fantasy romance about a goblin who falls in love with a human The relatively slow pace makes it easy to understand the dialogue
Image: tvN
Goblin
A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea The North Korean setting provides a unique opportunity to learn about Korean dialects
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
A heartwarming story about a man with autism and a woman with borderline personality disorder The show tackles mental health issues in a sensitive way, and the clear pronunciation makes it easy to follow
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A realistic drama about two people from different social classes who find solace in each other The show's complex characters and dialogue make it a great way to learn about Korean culture
Image: tvN
My Mister
A business drama about young entrepreneurs trying to make it big The show's fast-paced dialogue and jargon can be challenging for beginners, but a great way to learn Korean business terms
Start-Up
Image: tvN
A survival thriller about people who compete in deadly games for money The show's dark and suspenseful tone makes it a great way to learn about Korean slang
Image: Netflix
Squid Game
A heartwarming story about a lawyer with autism spectrum disorder The show's clear pronunciation and simple language make it a good choice for beginners
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: ENA
A historical drama about a Korean family who immigrated to Japan The show's use of both Korean and Japanese makes it a great way to learn both languages