may 07, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas for Learning Korean

Pujya Doss

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

A heartwarming story about five doctors who are best friends The clear pronunciation and simple language make it a good choice for beginners

A coming-of-age story set in the 1980s The use of everyday language makes it easy to follow, even for beginners

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

A fantasy romance about a goblin who falls in love with a human The relatively slow pace makes it easy to understand the dialogue

Image: tvN

Goblin

A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea The North Korean setting provides a unique opportunity to learn about Korean dialects

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You 

A heartwarming story about a man with autism and a woman with borderline personality disorder The show tackles mental health issues in a sensitive way, and the clear pronunciation makes it easy to follow

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

A realistic drama about two people from different social classes who find solace in each other The show's complex characters and dialogue make it a great way to learn about Korean culture

Image: tvN

My Mister 

A business drama about young entrepreneurs trying to make it big The show's fast-paced dialogue and jargon can be challenging for beginners, but a great way to learn Korean business terms

Start-Up

Image: tvN

A survival thriller about people who compete in deadly games for money The show's dark and suspenseful tone makes it a great way to learn about Korean slang

Image: Netflix

Squid Game

A heartwarming story about a lawyer with autism spectrum disorder The show's clear pronunciation and simple language make it a good choice for beginners

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image: ENA

A historical drama about a Korean family who immigrated to Japan The show's use of both Korean and Japanese makes it a great way to learn both languages

Pachinko 

Image: Apple TV+

