 Hrishita Dash

FEBRUARY 18, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas for singles

The series follows detective Jin Ho Gae who solves some of the most complicated crime cases with the help of a paramedic and a fireman. His personal dilemmas add an interesting layer to the plot

Image: SBS

First Responders

When a lawyer with a complicated past returns back to his homeland and things start to get messy. He gets involved in a high-profile case which requires his special expertise

Image: tvN

Vincenzo

While solving a different case, they find themselves connected by a mysterious walkie-talkie, linking two detectives from different generations. They take each other’s help in solving cases

Image: tvN

Signal

After two friends enter into a marriage of convenience things start to go south soon. With the leak of a disastrous virus that turns humans into zombies, it is their responsibility to save the world

Image: tvN

Happiness

The series delves deep into the social media influencer culture and how it controls people’s lives. The story gets further complicated when a woman comes back from the dead to spill secrets

Image: Netflix

Celebrity

The story of the drama series revolves around the brutal incidents that happen inside the military camps. Army deserters are further punished in excruciating ways that reveal the reality of the military

Image: Netflix

D.P

Desperate individuals facing dire financial conditions are recruited by a mysterious individual to play a game with a hefty cash prize. Little do they know that the game comes with conditions

Image: Netflix

Squid Game

A girl’s life turns upside down due to constant bullying in school. With calculated moves and masterful plans, she seeks her revenge in the most satisfying ways

Image: Netflix

The Glory

The Prince must find the source of a mysterious plague that turns his subjects into bloodthirsty zombies. He gets embroiled in a political power struggle that can change his future drastically

Image: Netflix

Kingdom

Being constantly belittled by the in-laws for having a lower rank than his wife, a detective decides to accept the offer for an undercover job. The job proves to be much more difficult than expected

Image: Disney+

The Worst of Evil

