Top 10 K-dramas for Trendy Fashion Geeks

Witness Kang Mi-rae's fashion metamorphosis from baggy ensembles to chic styles, as she boldly embraces her true beauty and sets trends ablaze, making it a must-watch for Trendy Fashion geeks

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

Prepare for a sartorial extravaganza! Vice President Lee Young-joon's impeccable suits and Secretary Kim Mi-so's breathtaking elegant dresses offer a visual feast for Trendy Fashion geeks

Image: tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Delve into the stylish dichotomy of Sung Duk-mi's secret fangirl life and her chic professional image as an art curator, creating a hilarious and fashionable double life, perfect for Trendy Fashion geeks

Image: tvN

Her Private Life

Join aspiring actors and models navigating the cutthroat entertainment world, showcasing trendy streetwear and high-fashion looks that will captivate the hearts of Trendy Fashion geeks

Image: tvN

Record of Youth 

Immerse yourself in the competitive lives of fashion designers and models vying for success and love, surrounded by stunning outfits and runway shows, a true spectacle for Trendy Fashion geeks

Image: MBC

My Runway

Follow a diverse cast, from college students to entrepreneurs, as they effortlessly rock trendy casual wear and business attire, making "Start-Up" a go-to for Trendy Fashion geeks

Image: tvN

Start-Up 

Step into a mesmerizing webtoon world where characters' attire reflects a fantastical yet stylish reality, providing a unique and visually appealing experience for Trendy Fashion geeks

Image: MBC

W: Two Worlds 

Witness the romantic whirlwind and stylish evolution of a childhood friend from an "ugly duckling" to a fashion magazine editor, making it a charming pick for Trendy Fashion geeks

 Image: MBC

She Was Pretty 

Experience the fashionable off-duty looks and trendy casual wear of doctors in this slice-of-life drama, proving that even medical professionals can be stylish for Trendy Fashion geeks

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist 

This heartwarming rom-com proves that strength, athleticism, and style can coexist seamlessly, making it an inspirational watch for Trendy Fashion geeks

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

