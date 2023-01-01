Heading 3

 Sugandha Srivastava

july 21, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-Dramas from Jan-June 2023

Set in the politically turbulent 1980s and 1990s, Oasis follows childhood friends Lee Du Hak and Choi Cheol Woong as they become rivals, competing for the affections of transfer student Oh Jung Shin

Oasis

Source: KBS2

Call It Love

Source: Disney+

In Call It Love, Sim seeks revenge after being kicked out of her home, but her encounter with workaholic Han brings unexpected changes.

A woman must become South Korea's first lady to protect her family and seek revenge for her forgotten past

Pandora: Beneath The Paradise

Source: tvN

The victim of bullying seeks ruthless revenge against her tormentors, targeting the primary instigator and others. The next target remains unknown

The Glory 

Source: Netflix

In this fantasy romantic comedy K-drama, a taxi driver with the ability to see ghosts teams up with a female ghost to fulfill their last wishes and solve a mystery

Delivery Man

Source: ENA

Accused of family murder, Min Jae Yi meets cursed crown prince Lee Hwan. Together, they navigate challenges and find romance

Our Blooming Youth

Source: tvN

In a captivating office drama, Go A In strives to become the first female executive, navigating office politics and her humble background

Agency

Source: JTBC

Former athlete turned mother enters private education to aid her daughter, encountering the popular yet arrogant instructor. Crash Course in Romance excels in portraying their lives and relationship

Crash Course In Romance

Source: tvN

Yeo Mi Ran, a successful attorney, and Nam Gang Ho, a popular actor, share a lack of belief in love and trust issues with relationships

Love To Hate You

Source: Netflix

Divorce Attorney Shin centers around Shin Sung Han, a music professor in Germany who becomes a skilled divorce lawyer in South Korea, unraveling his motives and encounters with eccentric clients

Divorce Attorney Shin

Source: JTBC

