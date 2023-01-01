Top 10 K-Dramas from Jan-June 2023
Set in the politically turbulent 1980s and 1990s, Oasis follows childhood friends Lee Du Hak and Choi Cheol Woong as they become rivals, competing for the affections of transfer student Oh Jung Shin
Oasis
Source: KBS2
Call It Love
Source: Disney+
In Call It Love, Sim seeks revenge after being kicked out of her home, but her encounter with workaholic Han brings unexpected changes.
A woman must become South Korea's first lady to protect her family and seek revenge for her forgotten past
Pandora: Beneath The Paradise
Source: tvN
The victim of bullying seeks ruthless revenge against her tormentors, targeting the primary instigator and others. The next target remains unknown
The Glory
Source: Netflix
In this fantasy romantic comedy K-drama, a taxi driver with the ability to see ghosts teams up with a female ghost to fulfill their last wishes and solve a mystery
Delivery Man
Source: ENA
Accused of family murder, Min Jae Yi meets cursed crown prince Lee Hwan. Together, they navigate challenges and find romance
Our Blooming Youth
Source: tvN
In a captivating office drama, Go A In strives to become the first female executive, navigating office politics and her humble background
Agency
Source: JTBC
Former athlete turned mother enters private education to aid her daughter, encountering the popular yet arrogant instructor. Crash Course in Romance excels in portraying their lives and relationship
Crash Course In Romance
Source: tvN
Yeo Mi Ran, a successful attorney, and Nam Gang Ho, a popular actor, share a lack of belief in love and trust issues with relationships
Love To Hate You
Source: Netflix
Divorce Attorney Shin centers around Shin Sung Han, a music professor in Germany who becomes a skilled divorce lawyer in South Korea, unraveling his motives and encounters with eccentric clients
Divorce Attorney Shin
Source: JTBC