july 03, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas get inspired from

Pujya Doss

A young man opens a bar-restaurant in Itaewon after being expelled from school and losing his father, overcoming numerous obstacles with resilience and determination.

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

An aspiring Go player transitions to the corporate world, navigating the challenges of office politics and finding his place in the business environment.

Image: tvN

Misaeng: Incomplete Life 

A young female weightlifter pursues her dreams while dealing with love, friendship, and personal growth in a sports university.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo 

Image: MBC

An elderly man and a young dancer form an unlikely bond through their shared passion for ballet, inspiring each other to pursue their dreams.

Image: tvN

Navillera

Young entrepreneurs in South Korea's tech industry navigate the ups and downs of starting their own businesses, learning valuable lessons in innovation and perseverance.

Start-Up 

Image: tvN

A middle-aged man and a young woman form a deep, supportive friendship, finding solace and strength in each other amidst their personal struggles.

My Mister 

Image: tvN

Two childhood friends chase their dreams despite life's challenges, supporting each other through setbacks and celebrating their small victories.

Fight for My Way 

Image: KBS2

A pragmatic woman and a logical man enter a marriage of convenience, discovering love and companionship while confronting societal expectations.

Because This is My First Life

Image: tvN

Aspiring young artists at a performing arts high school strive to achieve their dreams of stardom, facing competition and personal challenges along the way.

Dream High

Image: KBS2

A young woman with the ability to manipulate time learns valuable life lessons about living in the moment and cherishing her loved ones.

Radiant 

Image: JTBC

