Top 10 K-dramas get inspired from
Pujya Doss
A young man opens a bar-restaurant in Itaewon after being expelled from school and losing his father, overcoming numerous obstacles with resilience and determination.
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
An aspiring Go player transitions to the corporate world, navigating the challenges of office politics and finding his place in the business environment.
Image: tvN
Misaeng: Incomplete Life
A young female weightlifter pursues her dreams while dealing with love, friendship, and personal growth in a sports university.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC
An elderly man and a young dancer form an unlikely bond through their shared passion for ballet, inspiring each other to pursue their dreams.
Image: tvN
Navillera
Young entrepreneurs in South Korea's tech industry navigate the ups and downs of starting their own businesses, learning valuable lessons in innovation and perseverance.
Start-Up
Image: tvN
A middle-aged man and a young woman form a deep, supportive friendship, finding solace and strength in each other amidst their personal struggles.
My Mister
Image: tvN
Two childhood friends chase their dreams despite life's challenges, supporting each other through setbacks and celebrating their small victories.
Fight for My Way
Image: KBS2
A pragmatic woman and a logical man enter a marriage of convenience, discovering love and companionship while confronting societal expectations.
Because This is My First Life
Image: tvN
Aspiring young artists at a performing arts high school strive to achieve their dreams of stardom, facing competition and personal challenges along the way.
Dream High
Image: KBS2
A young woman with the ability to manipulate time learns valuable life lessons about living in the moment and cherishing her loved ones.
Radiant
Image: JTBC