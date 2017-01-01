Top 10 K-dramas like Destined With You
Starring popular actors like IU and Lee Do Hyun this drama centres around a stunning hotel of Dead Souls
Image: tVN
Hotel Del Luna
This story is based on a Gumiho who seeks to rescue humans from supernatural imperilment while looking for his reincarnated lover
Image: tVN
Tale of the Nine-Tailed
Regarded as one of the most popular K-dramas of all time, the heartwarming love story of an alien and a naive actress will undoubtedly make your day
Image: SBS TV
My Love from the Star
Besides the adorable chemistry between both main and second leads, this heart-wrenching love story will make you cry your heart out
Image: tVN
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
The endearing love tale of a con man and a mermaid who shared a tragic past life should indeed be on your watchlist if you love fantasy dramas
Image: SBS TV
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Set in two parallel worlds, the narrative revolves around a modern-day king and a fearless detective from these distinct worlds who cross paths in the present
Image: SBS TV
The King: Eternal Monarch
This drama focuses on a story of reincarnation where a woman is repeating her life from thousands of years, however, after her 18th life tragically ends earlier she decides to find her lover in her 19th life
Image: tVN
See You in My 19th Life
Follows the story of a high school girl who discovers herself as a comic book character whose fate depends on the writer
Image: MBC TV
Extraordinary You
Released in 2017, this drama revolves around three individuals with the power of prevision who strive to prevent some disastrous incident from happening
Image: SBS TV
While You Were Sleeping
The series tells a quite unconventional love story of a supernatural messenger and a web novel editor who has only 100 days to live
Image: tVN
Doom at Your Service