Ishita Gupta

November 14, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas like Destined With You

Starring popular actors like IU and Lee Do Hyun this drama centres around a stunning hotel of Dead Souls 

Image: tVN

Hotel Del Luna 

This story is based on a Gumiho who seeks to rescue humans from supernatural imperilment while looking for his reincarnated lover   

Image: tVN

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 

Regarded as one of the most popular K-dramas of all time, the heartwarming love story of an alien and a naive actress will undoubtedly make your day

Image: SBS TV

My Love from the Star

Besides the adorable chemistry between both main and second leads, this heart-wrenching love story will make you cry your heart out 

Image: tVN

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

The endearing love tale of a con man and a mermaid who shared a tragic past life should indeed be on your watchlist if you love fantasy dramas 

Image: SBS TV

The Legend of the Blue Sea

Set in two parallel worlds, the narrative revolves around a modern-day king and a fearless detective from these distinct worlds who cross paths in the present 

Image: SBS TV

The King: Eternal Monarch

This drama focuses on a story of reincarnation where a woman is repeating her life from thousands of years, however, after her 18th life tragically ends earlier she decides to find her lover in her 19th life 

Image: tVN

See You in My 19th Life 

Follows the story of a high school girl who discovers herself as a comic book character whose fate depends on the writer 

Image: MBC TV 

Extraordinary You

Released in 2017, this drama revolves around three individuals with the power of prevision who strive to prevent some disastrous incident from happening 

Image: SBS TV

While You Were Sleeping

The series tells a quite unconventional love story of a supernatural messenger and a web novel editor who has only 100 days to live

Image: tVN

Doom at Your Service

