Top 10 K-dramas Like Our Beloved Summer

For those who are looking to binge-watch a series like Our Beloved Summer
Image: SBS
we’ve put together a compilation of heart-fluttering, romantic shows for you to consider
Image: SBS
Scroll down for some of the best Korean rom-com series to add to your list to binge-watch
Image: SBS
30-year-old set designer Gong Woo-jin refuses to date because of a traumatic experience from 13 years ago. One day, he comes across Woo Seo-ri, who wakes up from a 13-year-long coma with the mental age of a 17-year-old
Image: SBS
Still 17
This webtoon-turned-TV show is set in a world where people use an app on their phones to figure out if they have feelings for one another
Image: Netflix
Love Alarm
Based on the online cartoon July Found by Chance, Extraordinary You follows the story of 18-year-old Eun Dan-oh, who one day learns that she is living in a world of fantasy comics
Image: MBC
Extraordinary You
Run On tells a love story between the main characters Ki Seon Gyeom and Oh Mi-joo. A track star-turned-sports agent, Seon Gyeom meets Mi-joo, a subtitle translator who believes that they are meant to be
Run On
Image: JTBC
Based on the hit webtoon of the same title, True Beauty follows Im Ju-Kyung, a high school student who is unsatisfied with her appearance
Image: tvN
True Beauty
This romantic comedy is led by Goo Rara, a rich pianist who ends up with nothing after her father dies. She receives help from Sunwoo Joon, a complete stranger who later helps her settle in the countryside of Korea
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
Image: KBS2
Ahn Jeong-ha, a rising makeup artist, fulfills her fangirl dreams by meeting and working with her favorite models Won Hae-hyo and Sa Hye-jun