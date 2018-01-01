Top 10 K-dramas like Sweet Home 2
Featuring a similar narrative of survival against unnatural creatures Sweet Home lovers will undoubtedly love this worldwide fame Netflix drama
All Of Us Are Dead
Image: Netflix
Running for two seasons this period-horror drama combines an exceptional mixture of horror with political intrigue
Kingdom
Image: Netflix
Starring popular Korean actors Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik as leads, like Sweet Home the story also revolves takes place in a time in which an infectious disease turns humans into monsters
Happiness
Image: tvN
Released in 2021, every time the otherworldly face appears on screen it gives us remind you of the monsters of Sweet Home
Hellbound
Image: Netflix
The head-to-head combat of the Demon hunters and the evil spirits will indeed give you a déjà vu
The Uncanny Counter
Image: OCN
Weaves around the genre of psychological horror and mystery this 2018 has a similar essence to this Netflix drama
The Guest
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Comprised of 8 short stories, the captivating narrative and spine-chilling jump-scares are perfectly suited for Sweet Home lovers
Goedam
Image: Netflix
The fascinating plotline of paranoia in the crowded urban landscape will give you a similar vibe to Sweet Home
Hell Is Other People/Strangers from Hell
Image: OCN
Revolves around an equally mysterious and scary narrative like Sweet Home, you'll not be disappointed with this drama
Somebody
Combining social commentary with supernatural elements if you like the themes of morality and suspense then this should definitely be on your watchlist
The Cursed
Image: tvN