Ishita Gupta 

DECEMBEr 24, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas like Sweet Home 2

Featuring a similar narrative of survival against unnatural creatures Sweet Home lovers will undoubtedly love this worldwide fame Netflix drama 

All Of Us Are Dead 

Image: Netflix

Running for two seasons this period-horror drama combines an exceptional mixture of horror with political intrigue 

Kingdom

Image: Netflix

Starring popular Korean actors Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung Sik as leads, like Sweet Home the story also revolves takes place in a time in which an infectious disease turns humans into monsters 

Happiness

Image: tvN

Released in 2021, every time the otherworldly face appears on screen it gives us remind you of the monsters of Sweet Home

Hellbound

Image: Netflix

The head-to-head combat of the Demon hunters and the evil spirits will indeed give you a déjà vu

The Uncanny Counter

Image: OCN

Weaves around the genre of psychological horror and mystery this 2018 has a similar essence to this Netflix drama 

The Guest

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Comprised of 8 short stories, the captivating narrative and spine-chilling jump-scares are perfectly suited for Sweet Home lovers 

Goedam

Image: Netflix

The fascinating plotline of paranoia in the crowded urban landscape will give you a similar vibe to Sweet Home 

Hell Is Other People/Strangers from Hell

Image: OCN

Revolves around an equally mysterious and scary narrative like Sweet Home, you'll not be disappointed with this drama 

Somebody

Image: Netflix

Combining social commentary with supernatural elements if you like the themes of morality and suspense then this should definitely be on your watchlist 

The Cursed

Image: tvN

