Top 10 K-dramas like Vincenzo
A courtroom drama about a judge who uses his power to punish criminals
The Devil Judge
Image: tvN
A revenge drama about a man who tries to clear his father's name
Remember: War of the Son
Image: SBS
An action thriller about a stuntman who investigates a plane crash
Vagabond
Image: SBS
A suspenseful drama about a hitman who falls in love with a veterinarian
Kill It
Image: OCN
A comedy-drama about a group of con artists who team up to take down a corrupt corporation
Private Lives
Image: JTBC
A revenge drama about a taxi driver who helps people get justice
Taxi Driver
Image: SBS
A legal drama about a lawyer who uses his skills to fight for justice
Image: tvN
Lawless Lawyer
A comedy-drama about a priest who goes undercover as a police officer to fight corruption
Image: SBS
The Fiery Priest
A legal thriller about two lawyers who will do whatever it takes to win
Hyena
Image: SBS
A suspenseful drama about a group of people who investigate corruption
Watcher
Image: OCN