 Pujya Doss

september 04, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas like Vincenzo

A courtroom drama about a judge who uses his power to punish criminals

The Devil Judge 

Image: tvN

A revenge drama about a man who tries to clear his father's name

Remember: War of the Son 

Image: SBS 

An action thriller about a stuntman who investigates a plane crash

Vagabond

Image: SBS 

A suspenseful drama about a hitman who falls in love with a veterinarian

Kill It 

Image: OCN

A comedy-drama about a group of con artists who team up to take down a corrupt corporation

Private Lives 

Image: JTBC

A revenge drama about a taxi driver who helps people get justice

Taxi Driver 

Image: SBS 

A legal drama about a lawyer who uses his skills to fight for justice

Image: tvN 

Lawless Lawyer 

A comedy-drama about a priest who goes undercover as a police officer to fight corruption

Image: SBS 

The Fiery Priest 

A legal thriller about two lawyers who will do whatever it takes to win

Hyena 

Image: SBS 

A suspenseful drama about a group of people who investigate corruption

Watcher 

Image: OCN

