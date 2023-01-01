Top 10 K-dramas of August 2023
Available to watch on Netflix, it tells the story of the romance between a veterinarian who has psychotic powers and a detective who is short-tempered. They come together to solve minor crime cases in the small town of Mujin
Image: JTBC
Behind Your Touch
The drama tells the story of an office worker who is insecure about his looks but becomes a masked personality on the internet overnight until a chain of ill-fated events changes the trajectory of her life
Image: Netflix
Mask Girl
The thriller drama tells the story of a group of innocent teenagers who have extraordinary abilities. The teenagers decide to go head-to-head with some of the world's most powerful governments
Image: Disney+ Korea
Moving
It follows the story of a female boxing star who meets a cold-blooded agent. The boxer disappeared years ago to live a different life but the agent associates sports success with match-fixing for money
Image: KBS2
My Lovely Boxer
The story is set in the Qing invasion of the Joseon era and about a man who vows to not get married and has deep secrets and a woman who wishes to fall in love again despite being married once. During hardships, they develop affection for each other
Image: MBC
My Dearest
Image: JTBC
It tells the story of a female civil servant who discovers a forbidden book and about a lawyer who suffers from a mysterious curse. The key to unlocking the curse lies in the forbidden book
Destined With You
A crime thriller series based on a webtoon of the same name. It follows a mysterious figure called Gaetal who surveys through a text message whether to put criminals to death and kill more than 50 percent if they vote in favor
Image: SBS
The Killing Vote
It is a sequel to the drama of the same name. Police who catch criminals and Firefighters who catch fire come together to respond jointly to crimes, emergencies, and disasters
Image: SBS
The First Responders 2
It tells the story of a woman who has the ability to hear lies which makes it difficult to trust people. She comes across a murder suspect whose innocence no one believes in
Image: tvN
My Lovely Liar
Available to watch on Netflix, it is a sequel to Uncanny Counter. A group of people who are demon hunters pose as workers for a noodle shop in order to fight the evil spirits
Image: tvN
Uncanny Counter 2