Pujya Doss

september 24 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas of August 2023

Available to watch on Netflix, it tells the story of the romance between a veterinarian who has psychotic powers and a detective who is short-tempered. They come together to solve minor crime cases in the small town of Mujin

Image: JTBC

Behind Your Touch

The drama tells the story of an office worker who is insecure about his looks but becomes a masked personality on the internet overnight until a chain of ill-fated events changes the trajectory of her life 

Image: Netflix

Mask Girl

The thriller drama tells the story of a group of innocent teenagers who have extraordinary abilities. The teenagers decide to go head-to-head with some of the world's most powerful governments 

Image: Disney+ Korea

Moving

It follows the story of a female boxing star who meets a cold-blooded agent. The boxer disappeared years ago to live a different life but the agent associates sports success with match-fixing for money

Image: KBS2

My Lovely Boxer

The story is set in the Qing invasion of the Joseon era and about a man who vows to not get married and has deep secrets and a woman who wishes to fall in love again despite being married once. During hardships, they develop affection for each other

Image: MBC

My Dearest

Image: JTBC

It tells the story of a female civil servant who discovers a forbidden book and about a lawyer who suffers from a mysterious curse. The key to unlocking the curse lies in the forbidden book

Destined With You

A crime thriller series based on a webtoon of the same name. It follows a mysterious figure called Gaetal who surveys through a text message whether to put criminals to death and kill more than 50 percent if they vote in favor 

Image: SBS

The Killing Vote 

It is a sequel to the drama of the same name. Police who catch criminals and Firefighters who catch fire come together to respond jointly to crimes, emergencies, and disasters

Image:  SBS

The First Responders 2

It tells the story of a woman who has the ability to hear lies which makes it difficult to trust people. She comes across a murder suspect whose innocence no one believes in

Image: tvN

My Lovely Liar 

Available to watch on Netflix, it is a sequel to Uncanny Counter. A group of people who are demon hunters pose as workers for a noodle shop in order to fight the evil spirits

Image: tvN

Uncanny Counter 2

