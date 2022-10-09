Heading 3

Top 10 K-dramas of September 2022

OCT 08, 2022

Image: tvN

Released on September 3, this gripping story has fans hooked

Little Women

Image: Kakao

The easy-watch show starring Red Velvet’s Joy and Choo Young Woo should be your next too!

Once Upon a Small Town

Image: KBS

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young are made for each other in this law-romance show

The Law Cafe

Image: Netflix

Catching a drug lord may not be on everyone’s to-do list, but it sure is on this businessman's

Narco-Saints

Image: tvN

Catching criminals is no ordinary thing, but these people find themselves being the one at work

Blind

Image: tvN

A woman with a unique job finds herself between 2 men vying for her attention

Love in Contract

Image: Disney+

May It Please The Court

A public defender faces a life-changing task and she resolves to her creativity to work on it

Image: MBC

Exchanging places with a rich boy who seems to have it all, a highschooler plays dirty in this one

The Golden Spoon

Image: SBS

Taking pro bono cases on a whim and charging only one dollar (1000 won) for them is this lawyer’s specialty

One Dollar Lawyer

Image: Wavve

High school is a tricky place to be for these 5 students who seek love and friendship

Seasons of Blossom

