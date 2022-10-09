Heading 3
Top 10 K-dramas of September 2022
Image: tvN
Released on September 3, this gripping story has fans hooked
Little Women
Image: Kakao
The easy-watch show starring Red Velvet’s Joy and Choo Young Woo should be your next too!
Once Upon a Small Town
Image: KBS
Lee Seung Gi and Lee Se Young are made for each other in this law-romance show
The Law Cafe
Image: Netflix
Catching a drug lord may not be on everyone’s to-do list, but it sure is on this businessman's
Narco-Saints
Image: tvN
Catching criminals is no ordinary thing, but these people find themselves being the one at work
Blind
Image: tvN
A woman with a unique job finds herself between 2 men vying for her attention
Love in Contract
Image: Disney+
May It Please The Court
A public defender faces a life-changing task and she resolves to her creativity to work on it
Image: MBC
Exchanging places with a rich boy who seems to have it all, a highschooler plays dirty in this one
The Golden Spoon
Image: SBS
Taking pro bono cases on a whim and charging only one dollar (1000 won) for them is this lawyer’s specialty
One Dollar Lawyer
Image: Wavve
High school is a tricky place to be for these 5 students who seek love and friendship
Seasons of Blossom
