Top 10 K-dramas on mental health

It's Okay to Not Be Okay: A touching tale of healing and love between a caregiver and a children's book writer, both grappling with their own emotional scars
SOURCE: tvN
Kill Me, Heal Me: A captivating story of self-discovery and redemption as a chaebol with multiple personalities unravels the mysteries of his past traumas
SOURCE: MBC
Hello, My Twenties! (Age of Youth): A heartening portrayal of friendship and growth among five university students, each navigating their own mental health challenges
SOURCE: JTBC
My Mister: A poignant exploration of resilience and familial bonds amidst life's struggles, including depression, trauma, and isolation
SOURCE: tvN
Be Melodramatic: A charming depiction of the ups and downs of life in your thirties, where three women confront their career, relationship, and mental health dilemmas
SOURCE: JTBC
It's Okay, That's Love - A tender romance between a psychiatrist and an author, both confronting their inner demons and past traumas with compassion
SOURCE: SBS
Dear My Friends: A heartwarming portrayal of enduring friendship and support among a group of seniors as they face life's challenges, including aging and mental health issues
SOURCE: tvN
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes: A captivating mystery intertwined with a touching story of love and redemption, where two souls with troubled pasts find solace in each other's company
SOURCE: tvN
Just Between Lovers- A poignant tale of healing and love blossoming between two survivors of tragedy as they confront their physical and emotional scars, including PTSD
SOURCE: JTBC
Heart to Heart: A delightful romantic comedy centered around a psychiatrist in disguise and a police officer with anger management issues, showcasing the transformative power of connection and understanding