Top 10 K-dramas on music-based themes
Image: KBS2
Dream High
This star-studded drama depicts the story of a bunch of youngsters studying in an art school and their dream of becoming great singers
When a teenager transports back in time after mysteriously stepping into a record store, he joins his father’s band in the past
Twinkling Watermelon
Image: tvN
A magician residing in a mysterious theme park helps a teenager fight the harsh realities
The Sound of Magic
Image: Netflix
Five doctors who have been together since grad school share their mutual love for music while working with critical patients every day
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee star as two longtime best friends who start living together to make music while romance knocks at their door
Soundtrack #1
Image: Disney+
Two past lovers reunite years later as a rich CEO and a piano instructor to collaborate on a musical project
Soundtrack #2
Image: Disney+
A bright woman who has been stranded on a remorse island for the past 15 years, decides to re-enter society to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer
Castaway Diva
Image: tvN
A woman facing some setbacks decides to pursue her passion for music and get enrolled in a prestigious university, where her heartstrings play the tune of romance
Do You Like Brahms?
Image: SBS
Set in the 1900s, this true story-based drama narrates the forbidden romance of a stage drama writer and Korea’s first soprano singer, who produced the nation’s first pop song
The Hymn of Death
Image: SBS
In a performance art college setting, a traditional Korean music student joins hands with the lead singer of a campus rock band
Heartstrings
Image: MBC
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
Image credit: SM Entertainment
Image credit: SM Entertainment