 Top 10 K-dramas on music-based themes

 Dream High

This star-studded drama depicts the story of a bunch of youngsters studying in an art school and their dream of becoming great singers

When a teenager transports back in time after mysteriously stepping into a record store, he joins his father’s band in the past

Twinkling Watermelon

A magician residing in a mysterious theme park helps a teenager fight the harsh realities

The Sound of Magic

Five doctors who have been together since grad school share their mutual love for music while working with critical patients every day

 Hospital Playlist

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee star as two longtime best friends who start living together to make music while romance knocks at their door

Soundtrack #1

Two past lovers reunite years later as a rich CEO and a piano instructor to collaborate on a musical project

 Soundtrack #2

A bright woman who has been stranded on a remorse island for the past 15 years, decides to re-enter society to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer

Castaway Diva

A woman facing some setbacks decides to pursue her passion for music and get enrolled in a prestigious university, where her heartstrings play the tune of romance

 Do You Like Brahms?

Set in the 1900s, this true story-based drama narrates the forbidden romance of a stage drama writer and Korea’s first soprano singer, who produced the nation’s first pop song

The Hymn of Death

In a performance art college setting, a traditional Korean music student joins hands with the lead singer of a campus rock band

Heartstrings

