Heading 3

 Sugandha Srivastava

july 12, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas on Revenge And Betrayal

Yoon Ji Woo brings daring astuteness to a movie with inventive viewpoints, oppressive themes, and heart-pounding action scenes

My Name

Source: Netflix

Reborn Rich seamlessly combines science fiction and thriller elements, exploring intricate politics, market competitions, tycoon realms, and historical context in the characters' life journeys

Reborn Rich

Source: JTBC

Military Prosecutor Doberman follows Do Bae Man, a gambling military prosecutor, whose quest for a peaceful retirement takes a turn when he encounters Cha Woo In, a wealthy prosecutor seeking revenge

Military Prosecutor Doberman

Source:tvN

Revenge of Others follows Chan Mi, a grieving high school student determined to uncover the truth and seek revenge for her twin brother's death

Revenge of Others

Source: Disney+

Eve puts a fresh spin on revenge movies, but the theme of women competing feels out of sync with the feminist movement

Eve

Source: tvN

Lawless Lawyer follows Bong Sang Pil and Ha Jae Yi, who join forces to seek revenge for the murders of their mothers

Lawless Lawyer

Source: tvN

Graceful Family revolves around Mo Seok Hee, driven by her mother's unsolved murder, as she uncovers the truth and plots to expose the family member responsible

Graceful Family

Source: MBN Dramax

Vincenzo, a mafia consigliere, seeks to retrieve hidden gold in a Korean building taken over by an illegitimate firm

Vincenzo

Source: tvN

Secret Love revolves around Kang Yoo Jung sacrifices herself for her boyfriend but seeks revenge when he betrays her

Secret Love

Source: KBS2

Taxi Driver follows Kim Do Gi who drives a taxi to help others seek revenge for injustices, driven by his own unfulfilled vengeance

Taxi Driver

Source: SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here