Top 10 K-dramas on Revenge And Betrayal
Yoon Ji Woo brings daring astuteness to a movie with inventive viewpoints, oppressive themes, and heart-pounding action scenes
My Name
Source: Netflix
Reborn Rich seamlessly combines science fiction and thriller elements, exploring intricate politics, market competitions, tycoon realms, and historical context in the characters' life journeys
Reborn Rich
Source: JTBC
Military Prosecutor Doberman follows Do Bae Man, a gambling military prosecutor, whose quest for a peaceful retirement takes a turn when he encounters Cha Woo In, a wealthy prosecutor seeking revenge
Military Prosecutor Doberman
Source:tvN
Revenge of Others follows Chan Mi, a grieving high school student determined to uncover the truth and seek revenge for her twin brother's death
Revenge of Others
Source: Disney+
Eve puts a fresh spin on revenge movies, but the theme of women competing feels out of sync with the feminist movement
Eve
Source: tvN
Lawless Lawyer follows Bong Sang Pil and Ha Jae Yi, who join forces to seek revenge for the murders of their mothers
Lawless Lawyer
Source: tvN
Graceful Family revolves around Mo Seok Hee, driven by her mother's unsolved murder, as she uncovers the truth and plots to expose the family member responsible
Graceful Family
Source: MBN Dramax
Vincenzo, a mafia consigliere, seeks to retrieve hidden gold in a Korean building taken over by an illegitimate firm
Vincenzo
Source: tvN
Secret Love revolves around Kang Yoo Jung sacrifices herself for her boyfriend but seeks revenge when he betrays her
Secret Love
Source: KBS2
Click Here
Taxi Driver follows Kim Do Gi who drives a taxi to help others seek revenge for injustices, driven by his own unfulfilled vengeance
Taxi Driver
Source: SBS