 Sugandha Srivastava

july 06, 2023

Top 10 K-Dramas On Rich-Poor Trope

A classic K-drama that follows a working-class girl who attends an elite high school and encounters the wealthy and popular F4 group

Boys Over Flowers

This drama revolves around a group of privileged high school students and a girl from a poor background who enters their world

Heirs

A fantastical romance between a wealthy CEO and a stuntwoman who switch bodies and fall in love

Secret Garden

A woman who can see ghosts crosses paths with a rich and cold-hearted CEO, leading to a unique romantic relationship

The Master's Sun

A young woman is hired to live in a mansion with three wealthy cousins who eventually compete for her affection

Cinderella and Four Knights

A nun-in-training disguises herself as her twin brother and joins a popular boy band, leading to a love triangle with two of the group members

You're Beautiful

A top actress falls in love with an alien who has been living on Earth for centuries while dealing with her own career struggles

My Love from the Star

This drama tells the story of a weightlifter from a modest background and a swimmer from a wealthy family who develop a close friendship that turns into romance

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Set in the Joseon era, this drama follows a girl who disguises herself as a eunuch and becomes involved with the crown prince

Love in the Moonlight

The drama revolves around a man who discovers that he is the illegitimate son of a wealthy family and his struggles to fit into their world

The Rich Son

