Top 10 K-Dramas On Rich-Poor Trope
A classic K-drama that follows a working-class girl who attends an elite high school and encounters the wealthy and popular F4 group
Boys Over Flowers
Source: ABC
This drama revolves around a group of privileged high school students and a girl from a poor background who enters their world
Heirs
Source: SBS
A fantastical romance between a wealthy CEO and a stuntwoman who switch bodies and fall in love
Secret Garden
Source: SBS
A woman who can see ghosts crosses paths with a rich and cold-hearted CEO, leading to a unique romantic relationship
The Master's Sun
Source: SBS
A young woman is hired to live in a mansion with three wealthy cousins who eventually compete for her affection
Cinderella and Four Knights
Source: tvN
A nun-in-training disguises herself as her twin brother and joins a popular boy band, leading to a love triangle with two of the group members
You're Beautiful
Source: SBS
A top actress falls in love with an alien who has been living on Earth for centuries while dealing with her own career struggles
My Love from the Star
Source: SBS
This drama tells the story of a weightlifter from a modest background and a swimmer from a wealthy family who develop a close friendship that turns into romance
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
Set in the Joseon era, this drama follows a girl who disguises herself as a eunuch and becomes involved with the crown prince
Love in the Moonlight
Source: KBS2
Click Here
The drama revolves around a man who discovers that he is the illegitimate son of a wealthy family and his struggles to fit into their world
The Rich Son
Source: MBC