Heading 3

Top 10 K-dramas Perfect For Springs

Sugandha Srivastava

july 01, 2023

Entertainment

Set in the Joseon era, this romantic comedy follows the story of a crown prince who falls in love with a eunuch disguised as a noblewoman under the moonlight

Love in the Moonlight

Source: KBS2

This heartwarming drama revolves around a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery to overcome her insecurities and starts a new chapter in her life, exploring themes of self-acceptance and inner beauty

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Source: JTBC

A melodramatic series that tells the tale of a talented pianist who embarks on a journey to find her lost love in Austria, encountering various challenges and heartwarming moments along the way

Spring Waltz

Source: KBS

This realistic romance drama follows the lives of a librarian and a pharmacist who navigate societal expectations and personal dilemmas as they fall in love and face the complexities of modern relationships

One Spring Night

Source: MBC

A unique body-switching comedy where two women, a top actress and a news anchor, find themselves swapping bodies, leading to hilarious situations and personal growth

Spring Turns to Spring

Source: MBC

This refreshing romance portrays the blossoming relationship between a woman in her thirties and her younger brother's best friend, exploring the challenges they face due to societal norms and age differences

Something in the Rain

Source: JTBC

Follow the journey of a young nun-in-training who poses as her twin brother and joins a popular idol group, leading to humorous encounters and unexpected romance

You're Beautiful

Source: SBS

Set in the beautiful backdrop of France, this drama follows a diverse group of tourists on a package tour as they discover love, healing, and personal growth amidst the picturesque scenery

The Package

Source: JTBC

A slice-of-life drama that revolves around the lives of five female college students who become roommates, dealing with friendship, love, and the challenges of transitioning into adulthood

Hello, My Twenties!

Source: JTBC

Delve into the world of a dedicated art curator who leads a double life as a fangirl, balancing her professional career with her obsession with a popular idol, leading to unexpected romance and self-discovery

Her Private Life

Source: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here