Set in the Joseon era, this romantic comedy follows the story of a crown prince who falls in love with a eunuch disguised as a noblewoman under the moonlight
Love in the Moonlight
Source: KBS2
This heartwarming drama revolves around a young woman who undergoes plastic surgery to overcome her insecurities and starts a new chapter in her life, exploring themes of self-acceptance and inner beauty
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Source: JTBC
A melodramatic series that tells the tale of a talented pianist who embarks on a journey to find her lost love in Austria, encountering various challenges and heartwarming moments along the way
Spring Waltz
Source: KBS
This realistic romance drama follows the lives of a librarian and a pharmacist who navigate societal expectations and personal dilemmas as they fall in love and face the complexities of modern relationships
One Spring Night
Source: MBC
A unique body-switching comedy where two women, a top actress and a news anchor, find themselves swapping bodies, leading to hilarious situations and personal growth
Spring Turns to Spring
Source: MBC
This refreshing romance portrays the blossoming relationship between a woman in her thirties and her younger brother's best friend, exploring the challenges they face due to societal norms and age differences
Something in the Rain
Source: JTBC
Follow the journey of a young nun-in-training who poses as her twin brother and joins a popular idol group, leading to humorous encounters and unexpected romance
You're Beautiful
Source: SBS
Set in the beautiful backdrop of France, this drama follows a diverse group of tourists on a package tour as they discover love, healing, and personal growth amidst the picturesque scenery
The Package
Source: JTBC
A slice-of-life drama that revolves around the lives of five female college students who become roommates, dealing with friendship, love, and the challenges of transitioning into adulthood
Hello, My Twenties!
Source: JTBC
Delve into the world of a dedicated art curator who leads a double life as a fangirl, balancing her professional career with her obsession with a popular idol, leading to unexpected romance and self-discovery
Her Private Life
Source: tvN