Top 10 K-dramas perfect for weekends
Follow five doctors' enduring friendships, heartwarming patient stories, and the melodic connection of their music band
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A love story across borders, it combines romance and humor as a South Korean heiress finds herself in North Korea
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
A tale of young entrepreneurs chasing dreams and love, set against the backdrop of the competitive tech industry
Start-Up
Image: tvN
Deeply moving and introspective, it portrays an unconventional bond between a struggling man and a kind woman
My Mister
Image: tvN
A unique romance between a children's book author and a psychiatric ward nurse, highlighting growth and healing
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN
Navigate modern relationships with two strangers who enter a contract marriage for financial reasons, leading to real emotions
Because This Is My First Life
Image: tvN
Set in a tight-knit community, it nostalgically portrays friendships, family, and youthful experiences in the '80s
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A romantic comedy centered around a dedicated art curator's double life as a passionate fangirl
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
Delve into the lives of publishing industry professionals, including a talented writer and her supportive friend
Romance Is a Bonus Book
Image: tvN
Follow the journey of a young woman's transformation and self-discovery after undergoing plastic surgery
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC