Pujya Doss

august 31, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas perfect for weekends

Follow five doctors' enduring friendships, heartwarming patient stories, and the melodic connection of their music band

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

A love story across borders, it combines romance and humor as a South Korean heiress finds herself in North Korea

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

A tale of young entrepreneurs chasing dreams and love, set against the backdrop of the competitive tech industry

Start-Up

Image: tvN

Deeply moving and introspective, it portrays an unconventional bond between a struggling man and a kind woman

My Mister

Image: tvN

A unique romance between a children's book author and a psychiatric ward nurse, highlighting growth and healing

It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

Image: tvN

Navigate modern relationships with two strangers who enter a contract marriage for financial reasons, leading to real emotions

Because This Is My First Life

Image: tvN

Set in a tight-knit community, it nostalgically portrays friendships, family, and youthful experiences in the '80s

Image: tvN

Reply 1988

A romantic comedy centered around a dedicated art curator's double life as a passionate fangirl

Image: tvN

Her Private Life

Delve into the lives of publishing industry professionals, including a talented writer and her supportive friend

Romance Is a Bonus Book 

Image: tvN

Follow the journey of a young woman's transformation and self-discovery after undergoing plastic surgery

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC

