Top 10 K-dramas Set in the Workplace

A blind date that goes wrong turns into a fake dating contract between an employee and her CEO. A hilarious and heartwarming romantic comedy with a strong female lead
A super-strong woman is hired as a bodyguard for a CEO, and they fall in love despite their different backgrounds. A unique and charming romantic comedy with action, comedy, and romance all rolled into one
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A perfect secretary suddenly quits her job after nine years, leaving her CEO boss confused and determined to win her back. A sweet and romantic comedy with a swoon-worthy male lead
Image: tvN
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim
A former prosecutor and a rookie prosecutor team up to solve a murder case and find true love. A thrilling and suspenseful romantic comedy with a hint of mystery.
Image: SBS
Suspicious Partner
A former copywriter returns to the workforce after 15 years, and she gets a job at the publishing company where her ex-boyfriend is the editor-in-chief.
Image: tvN
Romance is a Bonus Book
A chief curator at an art museum secretly runs a fan site for an idol, and she falls in love with the idol's manager. A fun and lighthearted romantic comedy with a unique premise.
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
This drama explores the lives of career-driven women working in the tech industry as they balance ambition and romance
Search: WWW
Image: tvN
A magazine editor and a home developer clash over their differing views on housing while discovering an unexpected connection
Image: JTBC
Monthly Magazine Home
Two young entrepreneurs with big dreams and passionate hearts face challenges and setbacks as they strive to succeed in the start-up world
Start-Up
Image: tvN
A fallen top actress goes undercover as a secretary to a prickly lawyer, leading to an unexpected office romance