Top 10 K-dramas Starring K-pop Idols
Starring Song Joong Ki (formerly of the group Running Man), this drama follows the lives of military personnel and doctors in a fictional war-torn country
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Featuring Suzy Bae (of Miss A), this drama combines romance, fantasy, and crime-solving as it explores the dreams and destinies of its characters
Image: SBS
While You Were Sleeping
IU, a solo artist and actress, stars in this drama about the behind-the-scenes lives of TV producers and celebrities
The Producers
Image: KBS2
Park Ji Hoon (formerly of Wanna One) plays the lead role in this high school romance drama based on a popular webtoon
Image: KakaoTV
Love Revolution
Featuring BTS's V (Kim Taehyung) in a supporting role, this historical drama tells the story of an elite group of young warriors during the Silla Dynasty
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2
The Liar and His Lover
Image: tvN
Joy from Red Velvet stars in this drama about a talented musician who falls in love with a high school student
A gender-bending romantic comedy starring Sulli (formerly of f(x)) and Minho (of SHINee) as a girl who disguises herself as a boy to attend an all-boys school
Image: SBS
To the Beautiful You
Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO plays one of the main roles in this drama that explores beauty standards and self-esteem
Image: JTBC
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
IU and Suzy Bae both appear in this musical drama that follows the lives of aspiring K-pop idols attending a performing arts school
Dream High
Image: KBS2
Krystal Jung (formerly of f(x)) stars in this fantasy romance drama involving a water god and a human woman
Image: tvN
The Bride of Habaek