Top 10 K-dramas Starring K-pop Idols

Starring Song Joong Ki (formerly of the group Running Man), this drama follows the lives of military personnel and doctors in a fictional war-torn country 

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun 

Featuring Suzy Bae (of Miss A), this drama combines romance, fantasy, and crime-solving as it explores the dreams and destinies of its characters 

Image: SBS

While You Were Sleeping

IU, a solo artist and actress, stars in this drama about the behind-the-scenes lives of TV producers and celebrities 

The Producers 

Image: KBS2

Park Ji Hoon (formerly of Wanna One) plays the lead role in this high school romance drama based on a popular webtoon 

Image: KakaoTV

Love Revolution

 Featuring BTS's V (Kim Taehyung) in a supporting role, this historical drama tells the story of an elite group of young warriors during the Silla Dynasty 

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth 

Image: KBS2

The Liar and His Lover 

Image: tvN

Joy from Red Velvet stars in this drama about a talented musician who falls in love with a high school student 

A gender-bending romantic comedy starring Sulli (formerly of f(x)) and Minho (of SHINee) as a girl who disguises herself as a boy to attend an all-boys school 

Image: SBS

To the Beautiful You 

Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO plays one of the main roles in this drama that explores beauty standards and self-esteem 

Image: JTBC

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

IU and Suzy Bae both appear in this musical drama that follows the lives of aspiring K-pop idols attending a performing arts school 

Dream High 

Image: KBS2

Krystal Jung (formerly of f(x)) stars in this fantasy romance drama involving a water god and a human woman 

Image: tvN

The Bride of Habaek 

