may 08, 2024

Top 10 K-dramas That Are Better Than the Webtoon

Image: tvN

Duty After School

It tells the story of students of the country about to pass the CSAT who have been conscripted to fight an unidentified object for extra points

A supernatural story about high school students and their parents who keep secrets that others don't know

Image: Disney+

Moving

Image: Netflix

Bloodhounds

The thriller webtoon Hunting Dogs by JungChan was adapted into the drama "Bloodhounds." It tells the story of three men who got entangled with each other due to debt and their attempt to get out of it

The webtoon Mask Girl by MaeMi and HuiSe was adapted into a Netflix drama. It tells the story of Kim MoMi who has a great body but an unattractive face

Image: Netflix

Mask Girl

The romance webtoon See You in My 19th Life by Lee Hey was adapted into a drama. It tells the reckless romance of a woman who remembers her past lives.

Image: tvN

See You in My 19th Life

The webtoon "Morning Comes To The Mental Ward" or "Nurse Sheena's Asylum Diary  by Lee RaHa was adapted into the drama "Daily Dose of Sunshine

Image: Netflix

Daily Dose of Sunshine

The popular romance webtoon "The Girl Downstairs by Songah Min was adapted into a drama. It is a light-hearted yet meaningful webtoon about two young people who cross paths and change each other's lives forever

Doona

Image: Netflix

The webtoon "Vigilante by CRG and Kim KyuSam was adapted into a movie and a Disney+ drama. In a world where the law is flawed, the lead character will try to make it perfect

Image: Disney+

Vigilante

The webtoon "Death's Game by Lee WonSik and Ggulchan was adapted into a drama. The story revolves around YiJae Choi, a 31-year old job seeker who couldn't find a job for 5 years after graduating from college

Death's Game

Image: tvN

The romance fantasy webtoon "A Good Day To Be a Dog" also called "Lovely Again Today" was adapted into a drama. It tells the story of a woman who has been cursed to change into a dog every night and a guy who is afraid of dogs

A Good Day To Be a Dog

Image: MBC

