PUJYA DOSS

june 07, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas that are Highly addictive

A heartwarming story blending romance and mental health awareness, featuring a psychiatric ward caretaker and a children's book author

Image:  tvN

It's Okay Not to Be Okay

A romantic drama about a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and meets an army officer

Image:  tvN

Crash Landing on You

Follows young entrepreneurs navigating the world of start-ups and innovation in Korea's Silicon Valley

Start-Up

Image:  tvN

A dark comedy about a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who returns to Korea to reclaim a hidden fortune

Vincenzo

Image:  tvN

A tale of revenge and dreams as an ex-convict opens a bar-restaurant in Itaewon, facing numerous challenges

Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC

Chronicles the lives of five doctors who are longtime friends, blending medical stories with personal dramas

Hospital Playlist

Image:  tvN

A gripping thriller where a detective uncovers secrets about her seemingly perfect husband, who hides a dark past

Flower of Evil

Image:  tvN

A suspenseful drama about high-society residents in a luxury penthouse, filled with secrets, lies, and revenge

Penthouse

Image:  SBS

A romantic comedy about a high school girl who transforms her life through makeup, dealing with love and self-esteem

True Beauty

Image:  tvN

A touching story of a retired mailman pursuing his lifelong dream of ballet, forming a bond with a young dancer

Navillera

Image:  tvN

