Top 10 K-dramas that are Highly addictive
A heartwarming story blending romance and mental health awareness, featuring a psychiatric ward caretaker and a children's book author
Image: tvN
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
A romantic drama about a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and meets an army officer
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You
Follows young entrepreneurs navigating the world of start-ups and innovation in Korea's Silicon Valley
Start-Up
Image: tvN
A dark comedy about a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who returns to Korea to reclaim a hidden fortune
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A tale of revenge and dreams as an ex-convict opens a bar-restaurant in Itaewon, facing numerous challenges
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Chronicles the lives of five doctors who are longtime friends, blending medical stories with personal dramas
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A gripping thriller where a detective uncovers secrets about her seemingly perfect husband, who hides a dark past
Flower of Evil
Image: tvN
A suspenseful drama about high-society residents in a luxury penthouse, filled with secrets, lies, and revenge
Penthouse
Image: SBS
A romantic comedy about a high school girl who transforms her life through makeup, dealing with love and self-esteem
True Beauty
Image: tvN
A touching story of a retired mailman pursuing his lifelong dream of ballet, forming a bond with a young dancer
Navillera
Image: tvN