Heading 3

 Pujya Doss

september 26 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas that are worth rewatching

A mythical romance between a goblin and a mortal, featuring breathtaking visuals and a timeless love story

Image: tvN

Goblin 

Heart-pounding military romance, revisit the love that conquers all odds

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun 

An otherworldly love story with humor and charm, where an alien falls for a famous actress

Image: SBS

My Love from the Star 

Nostalgic and heartwarming, relive the treasured memories of neighborhood friends in 1980s Seoul

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

Delve into love, mental health, and healing in this emotionally charged drama

Image: SBS

It's Okay, That's Love

 Mystery and romance collide in the life of a man with dissociative identity disorder

Image: MBC

Kill Me, Heal Me

Mind-bending romance between a webtoon character and a real-world doctor

Image: MBC

W - Two Worlds 

Action-packed adventures of a night courier-turned-hero with a mysterious past 

Image: KBS2

Healer 

Time-bending chase to solve cold cases and rewrite history in this gripping crime drama

Image: tvN

Signal 

Image: tvN

Step into an enchanted, otherworldly hotel where ghosts find solace, and love stories unfold

Hotel Del Luna 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here