Top 10 K-dramas that can heal your soul 

A young man with autism spectrum disorder and his uncle form a trauma cleaning company, helping to heal the bereaved and learn the truth about their loved ones' deaths
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and falls in love with a jack-of-all-trades handyman. The villagers' warm-heartedness and sense of community help her to heal
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the ups and downs of their personal and professional lives, finding solace in their strong friendship
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A single mother runs a bar in a small town, facing prejudice and discrimination. A mysterious stranger arrives in town and falls in love with her, protecting her from harm and helping her to find her strength
Image: KBS2
When the Camellia Blooms
A children's book author with antisocial personality disorder and a psychiatric nurse with traumatic pasts find love and healing in each other.
Image: tvN
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
A mysterious pojangmacha, a Korean street food stall, is run by a woman who can enter people's dreams to help them solve their problems and heal their emotional wounds
Image: JTBC
Mystic Pop-Up Bar
Image: JTBC
Five young women in their twenties live together in a sharehouse and navigate the challenges of love, career, and friendship
Hello, My Twenties!
Five friends and their families lived in the same neighborhood in Seoul in 1988. The heartwarming story of their friendship and coming-of-age journey captures the essence of nostalgia and community
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A psychiatrist with obsessive-compulsive disorder and a top actress with dissociative identity disorder fall in love and help each other to heal from their emotional wounds
It's Okay, That's Love
Image: SBS
A man on the brink of divorce and bankruptcy is given a second chance at life when he wakes up to find himself back in high school. He uses this opportunity to mend his relationships with his family and friends