Top 10 K-dramas That Will Make You Believe in Love
Pujya Doss
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
A special forces captain and a doctor find love amidst natural disasters. This gripping romance, filled with action and emotion, captivates hearts
A historical drama about a crown prince and a girl pretending to be a eunuch. This fun and romantic tale explores love amid royal intrigue
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
Modern college students navigate life, friendship, and romance. This fresh and heartwarming series, available on Netflix, captures the essence of youthful relationships.
Image: Netflix
My First First Love
A water god visits Earth to find powerful stones, accompanied by his bride. This fantasy romance beautifully portrays love transcending divine and earthly differences
Image: tvN
The Bride of Habaek
An art curator’s secret fangirl life unfolds. This delightful journey showcases how true love accepts all parts of you
Image: tvN
Her Private Life
In this historical drama, love fights for safety and protection. The series, aired on MBC, offers a captivating blend of history and romance.
Image: MBC
Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung
A relatable story of beauty, age, and love. Perfect for a light watch, this MBC drama charmingly explores the complexities of relationships
She Was Pretty
Image: MBC
A woman with superhuman strength navigates romance and uniqueness in this JTBC series. The lighthearted plot and strong characters make it an enjoyable watch
Image: JTBC
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
A magical tale of a mermaid’s love beyond ocean boundaries. This SBS drama, filled with fantasy and romance, enchants viewers with its mystical narrative
Legend of the Blue Sea
Image: SBS
A hardworking secretary’s journey to love unfolds in this tvN series. The witty and heartwarming story explores the dynamics of workplace romance
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?
Image: tvN