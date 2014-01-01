Heading 3

Top 10 K-dramas that will make you feel less lonely 

Image: tvN

Goblin (2016)

A lonely goblin seeks redemption with the help of a quirky grim reaper, exploring friendship and love in this enchanting fantasy drama

Join the touching love story of a soldier and a doctor, battling loneliness together amid the challenges of life in a war-torn country

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun (2016)

An alien's 400-year solitude ends when he falls for a famous actress. This whimsical romance transcends time, leaving you feeling warm inside

Image: SBS

My Love from the Star (2013)

Explore the lives of individuals struggling with mental health. Loneliness and love intertwine in this touching, heartwarming series

Image: SBS

It's Okay, That's Love (2014)

A young weightlifter discovers self-acceptance and love amidst the challenges of life and sports, making you feel connected to her journey

Image: MBC

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016)

Follow the adventures of a mysterious "Healer" who uncovers secrets and finds companionship, evoking both action and heartwarming moments

Image: KBS2

Healer (2014)

Witness a woman who can foresee the future in her dreams and a prosecutor who fights for justice. Loneliness melts away in their encounters

While You Were Sleeping (2017)

Image: SBS

Step back in time to the '80s and witness the bonds of friendship and family in a close-knit neighborhood. A nostalgic and heartwarming drama

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 (2015)

Join a group of doctors and friends as they navigate the challenges of life, love, and friendship in and out of the hospital

Hospital Playlist (2020)

Image: tvN

Delve into the world of art and fandom as a museum curator finds solace in her secret life. A delightful blend of romance and self-discovery

Her Private Life (2019)

Image:  tvN

