Top 10 K-dramas that will make you feel less lonely
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Goblin (2016)
A lonely goblin seeks redemption with the help of a quirky grim reaper, exploring friendship and love in this enchanting fantasy drama
Join the touching love story of a soldier and a doctor, battling loneliness together amid the challenges of life in a war-torn country
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun (2016)
An alien's 400-year solitude ends when he falls for a famous actress. This whimsical romance transcends time, leaving you feeling warm inside
Image: SBS
My Love from the Star (2013)
Explore the lives of individuals struggling with mental health. Loneliness and love intertwine in this touching, heartwarming series
Image: SBS
It's Okay, That's Love (2014)
A young weightlifter discovers self-acceptance and love amidst the challenges of life and sports, making you feel connected to her journey
Image: MBC
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (2016)
Follow the adventures of a mysterious "Healer" who uncovers secrets and finds companionship, evoking both action and heartwarming moments
Image: KBS2
Healer (2014)
Witness a woman who can foresee the future in her dreams and a prosecutor who fights for justice. Loneliness melts away in their encounters
While You Were Sleeping (2017)
Image: SBS
Step back in time to the '80s and witness the bonds of friendship and family in a close-knit neighborhood. A nostalgic and heartwarming drama
Image: tvN
Reply 1988 (2015)
Join a group of doctors and friends as they navigate the challenges of life, love, and friendship in and out of the hospital
Hospital Playlist (2020)
Image: tvN
Click Here
Delve into the world of art and fandom as a museum curator finds solace in her secret life. A delightful blend of romance and self-discovery
Her Private Life (2019)
Image: tvN