Top 10 K-dramas That Will Make You Sob Uncontrollably
A heart-wrenching historical drama following a modern woman's journey into the Goryeo dynasty, entangled in love, loyalty, and tragedy
Image: SBS
Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo
An emotional rollercoaster of love, separation, and fate as childhood sweethearts navigate life's challenges, leaving a lasting impact.
Image: SBS
Stairway to Heaven
A melodramatic romance of star-crossed lovers reuniting amidst illness and heartbreak, evoking tears and bittersweet emotions.
Uncontrollably Fond
Image: KBS2
A romance drama about a single mother who runs a bar and a police officer who falls in love with her.
When the Camellia Blooms
Image: KBS2
A soul-stirring story of a mother's return to her family's lives after her passing, exploring love, loss, and second chances.
Hi Bye, Mama!
Image: MBC
Balancing realism and emotion, it portrays the complexities of a woman's choice between societal expectations and genuine love.
One Spring Night
Image: MBC
A supernatural journey of a woman given 49 days to find three people who truly weep for her, unraveling life's poignant lessons.
49 Days
Image: SBS
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
Image: tvN
An intense romance intertwined with secrets, unveiling layers of pain and tragedy, making it impossible to hold back tears.
Childhood sweethearts reunite after years, facing past trauma, and embracing the power of forgiveness and healing.
Angel Eyes
Image: SBS
This poignant drama follows a woman's journey of self-discovery after a terminal diagnosis, igniting passion and embracing life.
Scent of a Woman
Image: SBS