Top 10 K-dramas That Will Steal Your Sleep!

A South Korean heiress accidentally paraglides into North Korea and encounters a charming military captain

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You

A centuries-old goblin searches for his bride to end his immortality, while a grim reaper seeks his own purpose

Image: tvN

Goblin: The Great and Lonely God

A Korean-American soldier returns to his homeland during the Joseon Dynasty and falls for a noblewoman amidst political turmoil

Mr. Sunshine 

Image: tvN

Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the challenges of life, love, and loss while working at a hospital

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

A Korean-Italian mafia lawyer returns to Korea to claim hidden wealth and ends up fighting against a corrupt corporation

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

A weightlifting athlete overcomes challenges in her sport and love life with the help of her supportive friends and a fellow athlete

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image: MBC

A woman with superhuman strength uses her abilities to help others and solve cases alongside a prosecutor

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image: JTBC

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

A narcissistic vice-president tries to stop his capable secretary from quitting, leading to unexpected feelings

Wealthy families in an affluent neighborhood push their children to academic success, leading to dark consequences

Sky Castle

Image: JTBC

In a Joseon Dynasty plagued by a mysterious disease that turns the dead into monsters, a crown prince fights to save his people

Kingdom

Image: Netflix

