Pujya Doss

september 11, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas That Will Stir Your Heart

Following the lives of five doctors as they navigate friendship, love, and the challenges of working at a hospital

Hospital Playlist 

Image: tvN 

A heartwarming story about an elderly man pursuing his dream of becoming a ballet dancer with the help of a young instructor

Navillera

Image: tvN 

Set against the backdrop of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, this drama explores a tragic love story amidst political turmoil

Youth of May 

Image: KBS2 

A seaside village's charm and the budding romance between a dentist and a jack-of-all-trades create a heartwarming tale

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha 

Image: tvN 

Following the emotional journey of a trauma cleaner and his autistic nephew as they uncover people's untold stories

Move to Heaven

Image: Netflix 

You are my Spring 

Image: tvN 

Residents of an apartment complex find love and healing as they confront their pasts in this modern fairytale

A soldier assigned to track down military deserters confronts moral dilemmas and the human side of his mission

Image: Netflix 

DP - Deserter Pursuit

A terminally ill woman decides to embark on a quest for her true love, exploring life's fleeting moments

Image: MBC 

The One and Only 

A dark thriller where contestants play deadly versions of childhood games, reflecting on societal issues and human desperation

Squid Game 

Image: Netflix 

A gripping tale of a lawyer, a mysterious murder case, and the pursuit of justice, filled with emotional twists

Reflection of You 

Image: KBS2 

