Top 10 K-dramas That Will Stir Your Heart
Following the lives of five doctors as they navigate friendship, love, and the challenges of working at a hospital
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
A heartwarming story about an elderly man pursuing his dream of becoming a ballet dancer with the help of a young instructor
Navillera
Image: tvN
Set against the backdrop of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising, this drama explores a tragic love story amidst political turmoil
Youth of May
Image: KBS2
A seaside village's charm and the budding romance between a dentist and a jack-of-all-trades create a heartwarming tale
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
Following the emotional journey of a trauma cleaner and his autistic nephew as they uncover people's untold stories
Move to Heaven
Image: Netflix
You are my Spring
Image: tvN
Residents of an apartment complex find love and healing as they confront their pasts in this modern fairytale
A soldier assigned to track down military deserters confronts moral dilemmas and the human side of his mission
Image: Netflix
DP - Deserter Pursuit
A terminally ill woman decides to embark on a quest for her true love, exploring life's fleeting moments
Image: MBC
The One and Only
A dark thriller where contestants play deadly versions of childhood games, reflecting on societal issues and human desperation
Squid Game
Image: Netflix
Click Here
A gripping tale of a lawyer, a mysterious murder case, and the pursuit of justice, filled with emotional twists
Reflection of You
Image: KBS2