PUJYA DOSS

may 16, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to aid your romance imagination

A hilarious fantasy romance where a grumpy immortal grim reaper inhabits a doctor's body and falls for a bubbly doctor

Image: MBC

Kokdu: Season of Deity

A fiery badminton player meets a former prodigy and rekindles his passion for the sport, all while navigating love and competition

Image: KBS2

Love All Play 

A veterinarian from Seoul moves to a rural village and finds love with a police officer amidst the charm of the countryside

Once Upon a Small Town 

Image: Kakao TV

A cold-hearted lawyer and a passionate law student team up to uncover the truth about a mysterious case, leading them to develop unexpected feelings

Why Her?

Image: SBS

A former profiler turned shaman runs a mystical cafe where he solves clients' problems with his unique skills and sharp mind

Cafe Minamdang 

Image: KBS2

A food researcher goes on a blind date in her friend's place and ends up entangled with the CEO of the company she works for

Business Proposal 

Image: SBS

Two young people with different dreams find solace and support in each other as they navigate the challenges of youth and adulthood

Twenty-Five, Twenty-One 

Image: tvN

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and finds comfort and romance in the arms of a warm-hearted handyman

A passionate woman falls for a charming but aloof man, leading to a complicated and unconventional romance

Nevertheless 

Image: JTBC

Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the highs and lows of their careers and personal lives

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

