Top 10 K-dramas to aid your romance imagination
A hilarious fantasy romance where a grumpy immortal grim reaper inhabits a doctor's body and falls for a bubbly doctor
Image: MBC
Kokdu: Season of Deity
A fiery badminton player meets a former prodigy and rekindles his passion for the sport, all while navigating love and competition
Image: KBS2
Love All Play
A veterinarian from Seoul moves to a rural village and finds love with a police officer amidst the charm of the countryside
Once Upon a Small Town
Image: Kakao TV
A cold-hearted lawyer and a passionate law student team up to uncover the truth about a mysterious case, leading them to develop unexpected feelings
Why Her?
Image: SBS
A former profiler turned shaman runs a mystical cafe where he solves clients' problems with his unique skills and sharp mind
Cafe Minamdang
Image: KBS2
A food researcher goes on a blind date in her friend's place and ends up entangled with the CEO of the company she works for
Business Proposal
Image: SBS
Two young people with different dreams find solace and support in each other as they navigate the challenges of youth and adulthood
Twenty-Five, Twenty-One
Image: tvN
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN
A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside village and finds comfort and romance in the arms of a warm-hearted handyman
A passionate woman falls for a charming but aloof man, leading to a complicated and unconventional romance
Nevertheless
Image: JTBC
Five doctors who have been friends since medical school navigate the highs and lows of their careers and personal lives
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN