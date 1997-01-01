Top 10 K-dramas to binge-watch when traveling
A gripping tale of revenge and redemption, focusing on a woman who meticulously plans to take down her high school bullies
Image: Netflix
The Glory
An anthology series set in Jeju Island, exploring the bittersweet lives and relationships of various characters, each with their own story
Image: tvN
Our Blues
A heartfelt coming-of-age drama about dreams, friendship, and love, set against the backdrop of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
Image: tvN
A modern twist on the classic novel, following the lives and challenges of three sisters in contemporary South Korea
Little Women
Image: tvN
A unique legal drama about a brilliant attorney with autism, who faces various challenges while solving complex cases with her remarkable skills
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: ENA
A fantasy drama where grim reapers work to save suicidal people, giving them a second chance at life and addressing their struggles
Tomorrow
Image: MBC
A romantic drama revolving around two lifelong friends who must confront their true feelings for each other while working on a music project
Soundtrack #1
Image: Disney+
A sweeping saga that chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family, dealing with identity, love, and survival
Pachinko
Image: Apple TV+
A powerful courtroom drama following a judge with a firm stance on juvenile crime, who faces the realities and complexities of justice
Juvenile Justice
Image: Netflix
Click Here
A light-hearted romance about a woman who goes on a blind date in place of her friend, only to discover the date is her company's CEO
Business Proposal
Image: SBS