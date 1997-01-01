Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

june 05, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to binge-watch when traveling 

A gripping tale of revenge and redemption, focusing on a woman who meticulously plans to take down her high school bullies

Image:  Netflix

The Glory

An anthology series set in Jeju Island, exploring the bittersweet lives and relationships of various characters, each with their own story

Image:  tvN

Our Blues

A heartfelt coming-of-age drama about dreams, friendship, and love, set against the backdrop of the 1997 financial crisis in South Korea

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Image:  tvN

A modern twist on the classic novel, following the lives and challenges of three sisters in contemporary South Korea

Little Women

Image:  tvN

A unique legal drama about a brilliant attorney with autism, who faces various challenges while solving complex cases with her remarkable skills

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image:  ENA

A fantasy drama where grim reapers work to save suicidal people, giving them a second chance at life and addressing their struggles

Tomorrow

Image:  MBC

A romantic drama revolving around two lifelong friends who must confront their true feelings for each other while working on a music project

Soundtrack #1

Image:  Disney+

A sweeping saga that chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family, dealing with identity, love, and survival

Pachinko

Image:  Apple TV+

A powerful courtroom drama following a judge with a firm stance on juvenile crime, who faces the realities and complexities of justice

Juvenile Justice

Image:  Netflix

A light-hearted romance about a woman who goes on a blind date in place of her friend, only to discover the date is her company's CEO

Business Proposal

Image:  SBS

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here