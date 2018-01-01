Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

November 17, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to
boost your confidence

Tackles many serious issues like inequality and discrimination this series immaculately gives you many remarkable lessons on hard work and hope

Image: JTBC

Itaewon Class

This simply inspiring drama encourages viewers to never stop dreaming 

Image: tvN

Record Of Youth 

Revolves around the story of two aspiring journalists, their struggles to seek justice exceptionally teach us the value of truth and honesty 

Image: SBS

Pinocchio

This coming-of-age drama about young entrepreneurs will motivate you to overcome self-doubt, insecurities, and trauma

Image: tvN

Start-Up

Starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won as leads, the story of four millennials striving to fulfill their dreams will definitely make your day 

Image: KBS2

Fight For My Way

This slice-of-life series will give you some valuable lessons on friendship, love and passion 

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist

Centers around the story of the six high-school students who aspire to be K-pop idols will teach you multiple morals and life lessons

Image: KBS2

Dream High 

The story of this drama focuses on people from two generations who are trying to find out the purpose of their lives. This series immaculately inspires you to accept change and move on in life 

Image: tvN

Navillera

This heartwarming sports drama is incredible to inspire you to not give up on your dreams 

Image: SBS TV

Racket Boys

Released in 2018, the narrative is based on three men running a failing guesthouse called Waikiki helps you acknowledge the evolution that comes in life 

Image: JTBC

Welcome to Waikiki 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here