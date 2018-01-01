Top 10 K-dramas to
boost your confidence
Tackles many serious issues like inequality and discrimination this series immaculately gives you many remarkable lessons on hard work and hope
Image: JTBC
Itaewon Class
This simply inspiring drama encourages viewers to never stop dreaming
Image: tvN
Record Of Youth
Revolves around the story of two aspiring journalists, their struggles to seek justice exceptionally teach us the value of truth and honesty
Image: SBS
Pinocchio
This coming-of-age drama about young entrepreneurs will motivate you to overcome self-doubt, insecurities, and trauma
Image: tvN
Start-Up
Starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won as leads, the story of four millennials striving to fulfill their dreams will definitely make your day
Image: KBS2
Fight For My Way
This slice-of-life series will give you some valuable lessons on friendship, love and passion
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
Centers around the story of the six high-school students who aspire to be K-pop idols will teach you multiple morals and life lessons
Image: KBS2
Dream High
The story of this drama focuses on people from two generations who are trying to find out the purpose of their lives. This series immaculately inspires you to accept change and move on in life
Image: tvN
Navillera
This heartwarming sports drama is incredible to inspire you to not give up on your dreams
Image: SBS TV
Racket Boys
Click Here
Released in 2018, the narrative is based on three men running a failing guesthouse called Waikiki helps you acknowledge the evolution that comes in life
Image: JTBC
Welcome to Waikiki