july 22, 2023

Top 10 K-dramas to enjoy during the rain

Despite class differences, cultural traditions, and objections from the man's mother, a wealthy young CEO falls in love with a stuntwoman.

Secret Garden

Nevertheless

A graduating craftsmanship student, healing from a breakup, meets Park Jae Eon, a charming commitment-phobic playboy she finds hard to resist.

The series follows Jin Ah and Joon Hee's journey from acquaintances to a genuine couple. They navigate age differences and societal taboos while falling in love and going public with their relationship.

Something In The Rain.

A woman, once popular, becomes less concerned about looks. She meets her first love at a magazine company, but he doesn't recognize her as an adult.

She Was Pretty

A librarian and a single father meet coincidentally and get closer over time, overcoming societal pressures and self-doubt

One Spring Night

A cursed goblin meets a girl with a special gift. Their lives change but lies cause complications.

Goblin

High school student magically travels to the Joseon era. Meets King Lee Do, finds comfort, and falls in love with a wild romance.

Splash Splash Love

Seo Joon, a playboy, and a photographer, then he met Ha Na and falls in love, realizing their destiny is connected to their parents' love story.

Love Rain.

Yoon Sang Hyun plays Hong Dae Young, who got married young. An incident makes him 18 again, giving him a chance to live his life differently.

18 Again

Yoon Hye Jin moves to a small town for a fresh start but faces bad luck. Relying on Hong Doo Shik's help, she gets back on her feet and opens a practice there.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

