Top 10 K-dramas to enjoy during the rain
Despite class differences, cultural traditions, and objections from the man's mother, a wealthy young CEO falls in love with a stuntwoman.
Secret Garden
Source: SBS
Nevertheless
Source: JTBC
A graduating craftsmanship student, healing from a breakup, meets Park Jae Eon, a charming commitment-phobic playboy she finds hard to resist.
The series follows Jin Ah and Joon Hee's journey from acquaintances to a genuine couple. They navigate age differences and societal taboos while falling in love and going public with their relationship.
Something In The Rain.
Source: JTBC
A woman, once popular, becomes less concerned about looks. She meets her first love at a magazine company, but he doesn't recognize her as an adult.
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
A librarian and a single father meet coincidentally and get closer over time, overcoming societal pressures and self-doubt
One Spring Night
Source: MBC
A cursed goblin meets a girl with a special gift. Their lives change but lies cause complications.
Goblin
Source: tvN
High school student magically travels to the Joseon era. Meets King Lee Do, finds comfort, and falls in love with a wild romance.
Splash Splash Love
Source: MBC
Seo Joon, a playboy, and a photographer, then he met Ha Na and falls in love, realizing their destiny is connected to their parents' love story.
Love Rain.
Source: KBS
Yoon Sang Hyun plays Hong Dae Young, who got married young. An incident makes him 18 again, giving him a chance to live his life differently.
18 Again
Source: JTBC
Yoon Hye Jin moves to a small town for a fresh start but faces bad luck. Relying on Hong Doo Shik's help, she gets back on her feet and opens a practice there.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
Source: tvN