Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 18, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to enjoy this fall

Experience a timeless classic that beautifully captures the bittersweet essence of fall and enduring love

Image: KBS2

Autumn in My Heart

Dive into an enchanting tale of love and immortality, set against the backdrop of breathtaking autumn landscapes

Image: tvN

Goblin

Journey back to the Goryeo Dynasty for epic romance amid fall's golden hues in this historical drama

Image: SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Immerse yourself in this heartwarming drama set in a quaint autumn town, delivering love, laughter, and touching moments

Image: KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms

Against the backdrop of this complex dating culture is hardworking high school student Kim Jojo who’s burdened with a set of personal challenges

Image: SBS

Love Alarm

Explore love and companionship amidst the autumnal charm of Seoul in this heartwarming series

Because This Is My First Life

Image: tvN

Fall's transformative beauty mirrors the characters' journeys to rediscover love and happiness in this touching series

Familiar Wife

Image: tvN

As temperatures drop, watch relationships heat up in this modern romance set in Seoul during the fall season

Temperature of Love

Image: SBS

Amidst autumn leaves, follow a story of self-discovery and self-acceptance in the world of cosmetic surgery

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image: JTBC

Time-travel through a captivating drama weaving history and romance amid the backdrop of fall foliage

Chicago Typewriter

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Voice

Click Here