Pujya Doss

september 02, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to inspire a vacation

A romantic fantasy about an alien who falls for an actress, set against scenic backdrops

My Love from the Star

Image: SBS

A coming-of-age story about self-acceptance and love set on a university campus

My ID is Gangnam Beauty 

Image: JTBC

A classic melodrama following a heartwarming love story during a summer retreat

Summer Scent

Image: KBS2

A romantic comedy where a shy chef's life changes when a ghost possesses her, leading to unexpected romance

Oh My Ghost 

Image: tvN

Travel-themed drama capturing a group's journey through picturesque France

The Package 

Image: JTBC

Four friends venture to a coastal town, experiencing life, friendship, and love

Beach Boys 

Image: KBS2

Parallel love stories span two generations, from the 1970s to modern times, reflecting changing seasons of love

Image:  KBS2

Love Rain 

A rich businessman's life takes a turn when he moves to Jeju Island, encountering new perspectives

Image: SBS

Jeju Island Gatsby 

A time-travel romance exploring the relationship of a time traveler and his wife

Tomorrow With You

Image:  tvN

Family drama intertwining lives, love, and conflicts during a hot summer

Shall We Live Together 

Image:  KBS2

