Top 10 K-dramas to inspire a vacation
A romantic fantasy about an alien who falls for an actress, set against scenic backdrops
My Love from the Star
Image: SBS
A coming-of-age story about self-acceptance and love set on a university campus
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC
A classic melodrama following a heartwarming love story during a summer retreat
Summer Scent
Image: KBS2
A romantic comedy where a shy chef's life changes when a ghost possesses her, leading to unexpected romance
Oh My Ghost
Image: tvN
Travel-themed drama capturing a group's journey through picturesque France
The Package
Image: JTBC
Four friends venture to a coastal town, experiencing life, friendship, and love
Beach Boys
Image: KBS2
Parallel love stories span two generations, from the 1970s to modern times, reflecting changing seasons of love
Image: KBS2
Love Rain
A rich businessman's life takes a turn when he moves to Jeju Island, encountering new perspectives
Image: SBS
Jeju Island Gatsby
A time-travel romance exploring the relationship of a time traveler and his wife
Tomorrow With You
Image: tvN
Family drama intertwining lives, love, and conflicts during a hot summer
Shall We Live Together
Image: KBS2