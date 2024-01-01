Top 10 K-dramas to kickstart 2024 with

Rising to fame worldwide, this heartwarming fantasy drama will give you the blend of time travel and high school romance
Image: tvN
Twinkling Watermelon
Starring Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun as leads, in the world of revenge dramas, it stands out to be one of the greatest
The Glory
Image: Netflix
Based on the story of a young photographer who returned to his hometown after facing backlash in his career and later rekindled his romance with his childhood sweetheart, this drama will definitely melt your heart
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Image: JTBC
The plotline weaves around the tale of reincarnation. If you want to watch something fresh and unique then this drama should definitely be on your watchlist
See You in My 19th Life
Image: tvN
Filled with power-packed action and heart-melting emotional moments, this drama can't be overlooked
Moving
Image: Diseny+
Featuring an undeniable on-screen chemistry between the main characters, this popular series will surprise the viewers in every turn
Alchemy of Souls
Image: tvN
Incredibly showing the concept of time travelling, this heartfelt drama will make you cry your heart out
A Time Called You
Image: Netflix
Focused on the complicated yet adorable relationship between a mother and her son, this sweet family melodrama will indeed capture your heart
The Good Bad Mother
Image: JTBC
Weaved around a compelling plot line and incredible characters, this historical drama will make you laugh and cry at the same time
My Dearest
Image: MBC TV
Following the tale of a successful lawyer who is entangled with a centuries-old family curse, this drama will make your New Year more merry