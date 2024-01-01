Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

DECEMBER 29, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to kickstart 2024 with

Rising to fame worldwide, this heartwarming fantasy drama will give you the blend of time travel and high school romance 

Image:  tvN

Twinkling Watermelon

Starring Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun as leads, in the world of revenge dramas, it stands out to be one of the greatest 

The Glory

Image: Netflix

Based on the story of a young photographer who returned to his hometown after facing backlash in his career and later rekindled his romance with his childhood sweetheart, this drama will definitely melt your heart 

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Image: JTBC

The plotline weaves around the tale of reincarnation. If you want to watch something fresh and unique then this drama should definitely be on your watchlist 

See You in My 19th Life

Image: tvN

Filled with power-packed action and heart-melting emotional moments, this drama can't be overlooked

Moving

Image: Diseny+

Featuring an undeniable on-screen chemistry between the main characters, this popular series will surprise the viewers in every turn

Alchemy of Souls

Image: tvN

Incredibly showing the concept of time travelling, this heartfelt drama will make you cry your heart out 

A Time Called You

Image: Netflix

Focused on the complicated yet adorable relationship between a mother and her son, this sweet family melodrama will indeed capture your heart

The Good Bad Mother

Image: JTBC

Weaved around a compelling plot line and incredible characters, this historical drama will make you laugh and cry at the same time

My Dearest

Image: MBC TV

Following the tale of a successful lawyer who is entangled with a centuries-old family curse, this drama will make your New Year more merry 

Destined With You

Image: JTBC

