july 22, 2024

Top 10 K-dramas to make you happy

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

A nostalgic tale of family and friendship evokes both laughter and tears. Heartwarming moments abound in this coming-of-age drama

Image:  tvN

Reply 1988

A single mother's journey of love and resilience touches the heart. Emotional and heartwarming, it's a story of hope amidst struggles

Image:  KBS2

When the Camellia Blooms

Deep bonds form among doctors, revealing life's joys and sorrows. A touching portrayal of friendship, love, and the healing power of music

Image:  tvN

Hospital Playlist

Strangers find solace in each other's pain, forming unlikely connections. A poignant exploration of human struggles and the beauty of empathy

My Mister

Image: tvN

Healing romance blossoms amid past traumas. A heartwarming journey of self-discovery and acceptance

Image: tvN

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

An angel's mission to find love brings tears of joy. Emotional twists and heartfelt moments abound in this supernatural romance

Angel's Last Mission: Love

Image:  KBS2

Dreams, love, and friendship collide in the startup world. Emotional highs and lows resonate deeply, evoking happy tears

Start-Up

Image: tvN

A woman's time-traveling journey evokes laughter and tears. A poignant reflection on life, love, and the passage of time

The Light in Your Eyes

Image:  JTBC

Love blossoms amidst societal expectations and personal struggles. A heartfelt portrayal of romance and resilience

One Spring Night

Image:  MBC

Aging friends navigate life's challenges, bringing tears of laughter and nostalgia. A touching portrayal of friendship's enduring power

Dear My Friends

Image:  tvN

