Top 10 K-dramas to make you happy
A nostalgic tale of family and friendship evokes both laughter and tears. Heartwarming moments abound in this coming-of-age drama
Reply 1988
A single mother's journey of love and resilience touches the heart. Emotional and heartwarming, it's a story of hope amidst struggles
When the Camellia Blooms
Deep bonds form among doctors, revealing life's joys and sorrows. A touching portrayal of friendship, love, and the healing power of music
Hospital Playlist
Strangers find solace in each other's pain, forming unlikely connections. A poignant exploration of human struggles and the beauty of empathy
My Mister
Healing romance blossoms amid past traumas. A heartwarming journey of self-discovery and acceptance
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
An angel's mission to find love brings tears of joy. Emotional twists and heartfelt moments abound in this supernatural romance
Angel's Last Mission: Love
Dreams, love, and friendship collide in the startup world. Emotional highs and lows resonate deeply, evoking happy tears
Start-Up
A woman's time-traveling journey evokes laughter and tears. A poignant reflection on life, love, and the passage of time
The Light in Your Eyes
Love blossoms amidst societal expectations and personal struggles. A heartfelt portrayal of romance and resilience
One Spring Night
Aging friends navigate life's challenges, bringing tears of laughter and nostalgia. A touching portrayal of friendship's enduring power
Dear My Friends
