Top 10 K-dramas to Uplift Your Mood
Three friends run a struggling hostel and unexpectedly find an abandoned baby. Their hilarious antics and heartwarming bromance will leave you laughing
Image: JTBC.
Welcome to Waikiki
A rom-com about a woman who reunites with her first love, who doesn’t recognize her as an adult. Cheesy, heartwarming, and led by Hwang Jung Eum and Park Seo Joon
Image: MBC.
She Was Pretty
A campus romance between a weightlifter and a swimmer. Their obstacles and comforting bond make this series a feel-good watch.
Image: MBC.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
A chance encounter between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier leads to unexpected love
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN.
A Special Forces soldier and a surgeon navigate love amidst danger. A classic romance with breathtaking scenes
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2.
Follows the lives of doctors and their friendship. Heartwarming, funny, and touching
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN.
A determined young man opens a restaurant in Itaewon. Themes of resilience, friendship, and growth
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC.
A fairytale-like romance between a caregiver and a children’s book author. Addresses mental health and healing
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN.
Set in a publishing house, this series explores love, friendship, and second chances
Romance is a Bonus Book
Image: tvN.
A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. A mix of romance, comedy, and action
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC