Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to Uplift Your Mood

Three friends run a struggling hostel and unexpectedly find an abandoned baby. Their hilarious antics and heartwarming bromance will leave you laughing

Image:  JTBC.

Welcome to Waikiki

A rom-com about a woman who reunites with her first love, who doesn’t recognize her as an adult. Cheesy, heartwarming, and led by Hwang Jung Eum and Park Seo Joon

Image:  MBC.

She Was Pretty

A campus romance between a weightlifter and a swimmer. Their obstacles and comforting bond make this series a feel-good watch.

Image:  MBC.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

A chance encounter between a South Korean heiress and a North Korean soldier leads to unexpected love

Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN.

A Special Forces soldier and a surgeon navigate love amidst danger. A classic romance with breathtaking scenes

Descendants of the Sun

Image:  KBS2.

Follows the lives of doctors and their friendship. Heartwarming, funny, and touching

Hospital Playlist

Image:  tvN.

A determined young man opens a restaurant in Itaewon. Themes of resilience, friendship, and growth

Itaewon Class

Image:  JTBC.

A fairytale-like romance between a caregiver and a children’s book author. Addresses mental health and healing

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN.

Set in a publishing house, this series explores love, friendship, and second chances

Romance is a Bonus Book

Image:  tvN.

A woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. A mix of romance, comedy, and action

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

