Top 10 K-dramas to Warm Your Soul
A rich South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea. Love blossoms amid cultural differences
Image: tvN.
Crash Landing on You
A goblin seeks redemption and love. Epic fantasy romance with humor
Image: tvN.
Goblin
Nostalgic slice-of-life drama about neighborhood friends and family. Heartwarming and funny
Image: tvN.
Reply 1988
A girl undergoes plastic surgery, faces societal pressures, and learns self-love. A sweet coming-of-age story
My ID is Gangnam Beauty
Image: JTBC.
A fairy-tale-like romance between a caregiver and a children's book author. Addresses mental health issues
It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Image: tvN.
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN.
Heartwarming friendship of doctors at a hospital. Blends medical drama with humor and emotions
A college athlete discovers love and self-acceptance. Feel-good and funny
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo
Image: MBC.
A contract marriage evolves into genuine love. Reflects on career, friendship, and romance
Because This Is My First Life
Image: tvN.
A petite woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. Mixes romance, comedy, and action
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon
Image: JTBC.
A family drama with unexpected connections. Mixes humor, family bonds, and romance
Father is Strange
Image: KBS2.