Pujya Doss

January 19, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to Warm Your Soul

A rich South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea. Love blossoms amid cultural differences

Image:  tvN.

Crash Landing on You

A goblin seeks redemption and love. Epic fantasy romance with humor

Image:  tvN.

Goblin 

Nostalgic slice-of-life drama about neighborhood friends and family. Heartwarming and funny

Image:  tvN.

Reply 1988

A girl undergoes plastic surgery, faces societal pressures, and learns self-love. A sweet coming-of-age story

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

Image:  JTBC.

A fairy-tale-like romance between a caregiver and a children's book author. Addresses mental health issues

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

Image:  tvN.

Hospital Playlist

Image:  tvN.

Heartwarming friendship of doctors at a hospital. Blends medical drama with humor and emotions

A college athlete discovers love and self-acceptance. Feel-good and funny

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image:  MBC.

A contract marriage evolves into genuine love. Reflects on career, friendship, and romance

Because This Is My First Life

Image:  tvN.

A petite woman with superhuman strength becomes a bodyguard. Mixes romance, comedy, and action

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon

Image:  JTBC.

A family drama with unexpected connections. Mixes humor, family bonds, and romance

Father is Strange

Image:  KBS2.

