A heartwarming story of a South Korean heiress who accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with an army officer. It's a beautiful tale of love and sacrifice.
Crash Landing on You
Source: tvN
This drama follows the healing journey of a selfless psychiatric ward caretaker and an antisocial children's book author as they find solace in each other's company
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
Source: tvN
Set in the late 1980s, this drama explores the lives of five friends and their families living in the same neighborhood. It's a heartwarming coming-of-age story filled with laughter, love, and nostalgic moments.
Reply 1988
Source: tvN
A fantasy romance about a goblin, cursed with immortality, who seeks a human bride to end his eternal life. Along the way, he meets a grim reaper and a high school student, leading to an unforgettable love story.
Goblin
Source: tvN
This action-packed romance revolves around the love story between a soldier and a doctor. Filled with thrilling moments and emotional encounters, it's a must-watch for K-drama fans.
Descendants of the Sun
Source: KBS2
A light-hearted and uplifting drama that follows the journey of a talented weightlifter and her pursuit of love and dreams. It's a refreshing and relatable story about youth, friendship, and self-discovery.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
A romantic fantasy about an alien who has been living on Earth for 400 years and falls in love with a top actress. It blends comedy, romance, and sci-fi elements, creating a captivating storyline.
My Love from the Star
Source: SBS
This supernatural romance tells the story of a woman who can see ghosts and a CEO haunted by them. Together, they unravel mysteries and find solace in each other's presence.
The Master’s Sun
Source: SBS
A delightful romantic comedy about a timid assistant chef who becomes possessed by a lustful ghost. The drama follows her comical journey to win the heart of her crush.
Oh My Ghost
Source:tvN
A heartwarming story about four friends who chase their dreams while navigating the challenges of adulthood. It's a relatable and inspiring drama that emphasizes the importance of perseverance.
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS2