june 14, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to watch after a breakup

Pujya Doss

A special forces captain and a doctor find love amidst natural disasters. This gripping romance, filled with action and emotion, captivates hearts

Image:  KBS2

Descendants of the Sun

A historical drama about a crown prince and a girl pretending to be a eunuch. This fun and romantic tale explores love amid royal intrigue

Image:  KBS2

Love in the Moonlight

Modern college students navigate life, friendship, and romance. This fresh and heartwarming series, available on Netflix, captures the essence of youthful relationships.

My First First Love

Image:  Netflix

A water god visits Earth to find powerful stones, accompanied by his bride. This fantasy romance beautifully portrays love transcending divine and earthly differences

Image:  tvN

The Bride of Habaek

An art curator’s secret fangirl life unfolds. This delightful journey showcases how true love accepts all parts of you

Her Private Life

Image:  tvN

In this historical drama, love fights for safety and protection. The series, aired on MBC, offers a captivating blend of history and romance.

Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung

Image:  MBC

A relatable story of beauty, age, and love. Perfect for a light watch, this MBC drama charmingly explores the complexities of relationships

She Was Pretty

Image:  MBC

A woman with superhuman strength navigates romance and uniqueness in this JTBC series. The lighthearted plot and strong characters make it an enjoyable watch

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image:  JTBC

A magical tale of a mermaid’s love beyond ocean boundaries. This SBS drama, filled with fantasy and romance, enchants viewers with its mystical narrative

Legend of the Blue Sea

Image:  SBS

A hardworking secretary’s journey to love unfolds in this tvN series. The witty and heartwarming story explores the dynamics of workplace romance

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Image:  tvN

