Top 10 K-dramas to watch after a breakup
Pujya Doss
A special forces captain and a doctor find love amidst natural disasters. This gripping romance, filled with action and emotion, captivates hearts
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
A historical drama about a crown prince and a girl pretending to be a eunuch. This fun and romantic tale explores love amid royal intrigue
Image: KBS2
Love in the Moonlight
Modern college students navigate life, friendship, and romance. This fresh and heartwarming series, available on Netflix, captures the essence of youthful relationships.
My First First Love
Image: Netflix
A water god visits Earth to find powerful stones, accompanied by his bride. This fantasy romance beautifully portrays love transcending divine and earthly differences
Image: tvN
The Bride of Habaek
An art curator’s secret fangirl life unfolds. This delightful journey showcases how true love accepts all parts of you
Her Private Life
Image: tvN
In this historical drama, love fights for safety and protection. The series, aired on MBC, offers a captivating blend of history and romance.
Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung
Image: MBC
A relatable story of beauty, age, and love. Perfect for a light watch, this MBC drama charmingly explores the complexities of relationships
She Was Pretty
Image: MBC
A woman with superhuman strength navigates romance and uniqueness in this JTBC series. The lighthearted plot and strong characters make it an enjoyable watch
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Image: JTBC
A magical tale of a mermaid’s love beyond ocean boundaries. This SBS drama, filled with fantasy and romance, enchants viewers with its mystical narrative
Legend of the Blue Sea
Image: SBS
A hardworking secretary’s journey to love unfolds in this tvN series. The witty and heartwarming story explores the dynamics of workplace romance
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?
Image: tvN