Pujya Doss

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to watch for a good cry

A heart-wrenching historical drama following a modern woman's journey into the Goryeo dynasty, entangled in love, loyalty, and tragedy

Image: SBS

Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo 

An emotional rollercoaster of love, separation, and fate as childhood sweethearts navigate life's challenges, leaving a lasting impact.

Image: SBS

Stairway to Heaven

A melodramatic romance of star-crossed lovers reuniting amidst illness and heartbreak, evoking tears and bittersweet emotions.

Uncontrollably Fond

Image: KBS2

A romance drama about a single mother who runs a bar and a police officer who falls in love with her. 

When the Camellia Blooms

Image: KBS2

A soul-stirring story of a mother's return to her family's lives after her passing, exploring love, loss, and second chances.

Hi Bye, Mama!

Image: tvN

Balancing realism and emotion, it portrays the complexities of a woman's choice between societal expectations and genuine love.

One Spring Night

Image: MBC

A supernatural journey of a woman given 49 days to find three people who truly weep for her, unraveling life's poignant lessons.

49 Days

Image: SBS

An intense romance intertwined with secrets, unveiling layers of pain and tragedy, making it impossible to hold back tears.

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Image: tvN

Childhood sweethearts reunite after years, facing past trauma, and embracing the power of forgiveness and healing.

Angel Eyes

Image: SBS

This poignant drama follows a woman's journey of self-discovery after a terminal diagnosis, igniting passion and embracing life.

Scent of a Woman

Image: SBS

