april 05, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to watch for an eye-treat

Pujya Doss

Image: tvN

Goblin:

A fantasy romance about a goblin cursed with immortality who seeks to end his life but finds hope in a human girl. Stunning visuals and a captivating storyline

A modern-day romance between a mermaid and a genius scam artist, weaving together past and present with beautiful underwater scenes and breathtaking landscapes

Image: SBS

The Legend of the Blue Sea: 

A historical drama with a tragic love story set in the Goryeo Dynasty, featuring lavish costumes, elaborate sets, and picturesque scenery

Image: SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo: 

Follows the romance between a soldier and a doctor in a fictional war-torn country, with stunning outdoor shots and romantic scenes against picturesque backdrops

Image: KBS2

Descendants of the Sun: 

A visually stunning fantasy drama set in a mysterious hotel for ghosts, featuring elaborate sets, extravagant costumes, and breathtaking special effects

Image: tvN

Hotel Del Luna: 

A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer, with beautiful scenic shots

Image: tvN

Crash Landing on You: 

A fantasy romance that traverses parallel universes, featuring majestic palaces, scenic landscapes, and stunning visual effects that transport viewers to different dimensions

The King: Eternal Monarch: 

Image: SBS

A unique romance between a webtoon character and a real-world doctor, with visually striking scenes that blur the lines between reality and fiction

Image: MBC

W: Two Worlds: 

A romantic comedy set in the corporate world, with visually appealing scenes of high-end fashion, luxurious settings, and charming lead actors

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim:

Image: tvN

A historical drama set in the late 19th century, showcasing breathtaking landscapes, elaborate period costumes, and meticulous attention to detail in recreating the era

Mr. Sunshine: 

Image: tvN

