Top 10 K-dramas to watch for an eye-treat
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Goblin:
A fantasy romance about a goblin cursed with immortality who seeks to end his life but finds hope in a human girl. Stunning visuals and a captivating storyline
A modern-day romance between a mermaid and a genius scam artist, weaving together past and present with beautiful underwater scenes and breathtaking landscapes
Image: SBS
The Legend of the Blue Sea:
A historical drama with a tragic love story set in the Goryeo Dynasty, featuring lavish costumes, elaborate sets, and picturesque scenery
Image: SBS
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo:
Follows the romance between a soldier and a doctor in a fictional war-torn country, with stunning outdoor shots and romantic scenes against picturesque backdrops
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun:
A visually stunning fantasy drama set in a mysterious hotel for ghosts, featuring elaborate sets, extravagant costumes, and breathtaking special effects
Image: tvN
Hotel Del Luna:
A romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean army officer, with beautiful scenic shots
Image: tvN
Crash Landing on You:
A fantasy romance that traverses parallel universes, featuring majestic palaces, scenic landscapes, and stunning visual effects that transport viewers to different dimensions
The King: Eternal Monarch:
Image: SBS
A unique romance between a webtoon character and a real-world doctor, with visually striking scenes that blur the lines between reality and fiction
Image: MBC
W: Two Worlds:
A romantic comedy set in the corporate world, with visually appealing scenes of high-end fashion, luxurious settings, and charming lead actors
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim:
Image: tvN
A historical drama set in the late 19th century, showcasing breathtaking landscapes, elaborate period costumes, and meticulous attention to detail in recreating the era
Mr. Sunshine:
Image: tvN