This coming-of-age drama follows the lives of identical twin sisters who get separated and face different challenges while attending the same school
School 2015: Who Are You?
Source: KBS2
Set in the late 1990s, this heartwarming series revolves around a group of friends who navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of growing up
Reply 1997
Source: tvN
A high school student discovers that she is a character in a comic book and tries to change her predetermined fate, while also experiencing first love
Extraordinary You
Source: MBC
Inspired by the life of real-life Olympic weightlifter Jang Mi Ran, this drama follows the story of a talented weightlifter who finds love and pursues her dreams
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo
Source: MBC
In a world where a mobile app alerts people if someone nearby has feelings for them, a young girl gets caught in a love triangle and discovers the complications of modern relationships
Love Alarm
Source: Netflix
This star-studded drama depicts the lives of privileged high school students as they navigate romance, family expectations, and the complexities of inheritance
Heirs
Source: SBS
A talented singer-songwriter falls in love with a high school student who becomes the inspiration for his music, but their relationship faces obstacles and secrets
The Liar And His Lover
Source: tvN
Based on a popular webtoon, this drama delves into the complicated relationship between a diligent college student and a mysterious senior with a hidden agenda
Cheese In the Trap
Source: tvN
Set in a prestigious performing arts high school, this musical drama follows a group of students as they pursue their dreams of becoming K-pop stars
Dream High
Source: KBS2
A young girl disguises herself as a boy to enroll in an all-boys high school, where she meets a talented athlete and helps him regain his passion for high jump
To The Beautiful You
Source: SBS