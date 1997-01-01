Heading 3

Top 10 K-dramas To Watch For Teens

Sugandha Sriavstava

june 22, 2023

Entertainment

This coming-of-age drama follows the lives of identical twin sisters who get separated and face different challenges while attending the same school

School 2015: Who Are You?

Source: KBS2

Set in the late 1990s, this heartwarming series revolves around a group of friends who navigate love, friendship, and the challenges of growing up

Reply 1997

Source: tvN

A high school student discovers that she is a character in a comic book and tries to change her predetermined fate, while also experiencing first love

Extraordinary You

Source: MBC

Inspired by the life of real-life Olympic weightlifter Jang Mi Ran, this drama follows the story of a talented weightlifter who finds love and pursues her dreams

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

Source: MBC

In a world where a mobile app alerts people if someone nearby has feelings for them, a young girl gets caught in a love triangle and discovers the complications of modern relationships

Love Alarm

Source: Netflix

This star-studded drama depicts the lives of privileged high school students as they navigate romance, family expectations, and the complexities of inheritance

Heirs

Source: SBS

A talented singer-songwriter falls in love with a high school student who becomes the inspiration for his music, but their relationship faces obstacles and secrets

The Liar And His Lover

Source: tvN

Based on a popular webtoon, this drama delves into the complicated relationship between a diligent college student and a mysterious senior with a hidden agenda

Cheese In the Trap

Source: tvN

Set in a prestigious performing arts high school, this musical drama follows a group of students as they pursue their dreams of becoming K-pop stars

Dream High

Source: KBS2

A young girl disguises herself as a boy to enroll in an all-boys high school, where she meets a talented athlete and helps him regain his passion for high jump

To The Beautiful You

Source: SBS

