Top 10 K-dramas to watch on Netflix
A crew of astronauts are sent to a research station on the moon to retrieve a mysterious sample.
The Silent Sea
Image: Netflix
This drama is about a Korean-Italian mafia consigliere who returns to Korea after 20 years to seek revenge. It stars Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, and Ok Taecyeon.
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
This drama is set in the early 20th century and tells the story of a Korean-American man who returns to Korea to fight for independence
Mr. Sunshine
Image: Netflix
This drama is a romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier. It stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
This drama is a thriller about a group of people invited to play a series of children's games to win a large sum of money. However, the stakes are high, and the players must risk their lives to survive
Squid Game
Image: Netflix
This drama is a horror thriller about a young man who moves into a new apartment building and discovers that the residents are becoming monsters
Sweet Home
Image: Netflix
This drama is an action thriller about a woman who joins a drug cartel to avenge her father's death
Image: Netflix
My Name
This drama is a supernatural action drama about a group of people who hunt demons
Image: tvN
The Uncanny Counter
This drama is a slice-of-life drama about a group of doctors who are friends
Hospital Playlist
Image: tvN
This drama is a romantic comedy about a dentist who moves to a seaside town and falls in love with a handyman
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Image: tvN