august 27, 2023

Top 10 K-dramas to watch on Netflix

A crew of astronauts are sent to a research station on the moon to retrieve a mysterious sample.

The Silent Sea

Image: Netflix

This drama is about a Korean-Italian mafia consigliere who returns to Korea after 20 years to seek revenge. It stars Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been, and Ok Taecyeon.

Vincenzo

Image: tvN

This drama is set in the early 20th century and tells the story of a Korean-American man who returns to Korea to fight for independence

Mr. Sunshine

Image: Netflix

This drama is a romantic comedy about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier. It stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

This drama is a thriller about a group of people invited to play a series of children's games to win a large sum of money. However, the stakes are high, and the players must risk their lives to survive

Squid Game

Image: Netflix

This drama is a horror thriller about a young man who moves into a new apartment building and discovers that the residents are becoming monsters

 Sweet Home

Image: Netflix

This drama is an action thriller about a woman who joins a drug cartel to avenge her father's death

Image: Netflix

My Name

This drama is a supernatural action drama about a group of people who hunt demons

Image: tvN

The Uncanny Counter

This drama is a slice-of-life drama about a group of doctors who are friends

Hospital Playlist

Image: tvN

This drama is a romantic comedy about a dentist who moves to a seaside town and falls in love with a handyman

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Image: tvN

