Top 10 K-dramas to watch on Viki
A paragliding mishap lands a South Korean heiress in North Korea, leading to an unexpected love story
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
An ex-convict opens a bar in Seoul's vibrant Itaewon district, striving for success and revenge
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
Young entrepreneurs pursue their dreams in the competitive world of South Korean start-ups
Start-Up
Image: tvN
A Mafia consigliere returns to South Korea and takes on villains using unconventional methods
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
Love blossoms between a special forces captain and a surgeon amidst disaster relief operations
Descendants of the Sun
Image: KBS2
A mythical goblin and a grim reaper form an unlikely bond while dealing with their immortal lives
Goblin
Image: tvN
A narcissistic executive realizes his feelings for his efficient secretary
Image: tvN
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
The lives and friendships of five families in a Seoul neighborhood unfold against the backdrop of 1988
Image: tvN
Reply 1988
A modern man's soul is trapped in the body of a Joseon queen, resulting in comedic chaos
Mr Queen
Image: tvN
Click Here
A mysterious hotel that caters to ghosts' needs, with its owner tied to a tragic past
Hotel del Luna
Image: tvN