Pujya Doss

september 01, 2023

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to watch on Viki

A paragliding mishap lands a South Korean heiress in North Korea, leading to an unexpected love story 

Crash Landing on You

Image: tvN

An ex-convict opens a bar in Seoul's vibrant Itaewon district, striving for success and revenge

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

Young entrepreneurs pursue their dreams in the competitive world of South Korean start-ups

Start-Up 

Image: tvN

A Mafia consigliere returns to South Korea and takes on villains using unconventional methods 

Vincenzo 

Image: tvN

Love blossoms between a special forces captain and a surgeon amidst disaster relief operations

Descendants of the Sun 

Image: KBS2

A mythical goblin and a grim reaper form an unlikely bond while dealing with their immortal lives 

Goblin 

Image: tvN

A narcissistic executive realizes his feelings for his efficient secretary 

Image: tvN

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim 

The lives and friendships of five families in a Seoul neighborhood unfold against the backdrop of 1988 

Image: tvN

Reply 1988 

A modern man's soul is trapped in the body of a Joseon queen, resulting in comedic chaos 

Mr Queen 

Image: tvN

A mysterious hotel that caters to ghosts' needs, with its owner tied to a tragic past 

Hotel del Luna 

Image: tvN

