Top 10 K-dramas to Watch Right Now

Monstrous creatures lurk in the darkness of 1945 Gyeongseong (Seoul). A daring businessman joins forces with a spirited hotel owner to fight for survival and uncover a dark family sec
Image: Netflix Original
Gyeongseong Creature
A passionate ex-athlete turned side-dish vendor clashes with a superstar tutor over their children's education. Hilarious hijinks and heartwarming moments ensue as they navigate the cutthroat world of Korean college entrance exams
Image: tvN
Crash Course in Romance
A tenacious female executive claws her way to the top of a ruthless advertising agency, shattering glass ceilings and facing betrayals in a cutthroat industry. Prepare for high-stakes power plays and inspiring ambition
Image: JTBC
Agency
Two military policemen uncover the dark underbelly of South Korea's mandatory military service, confronting hazing, corruption, and the psychological toll on young soldiers. A gripping blend of action and social commentary
D.P.
Image: Netflix
A lawyer who despises actors and a top star with trust issues embark on a hilarious fake-dating contract. Expect witty banter, sizzling chemistry, and a refreshing take on the enemies-to-lovers trope
Love to Hate You
Image: Netflix
Our Blues
Image: tvN
An omnibus drama showcasing the bittersweet lives of people living on Jeju Island. From young love to family struggles, each episode delves into a different character's story, creating a poignant tapestry of human connection
Two longtime best friends navigate the complexities of their relationship as their feelings deepen. This coming-of-age drama explores the delicate dance between friendship and love, set against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene
Soundtrack #1
Image: Disney+
A brilliant lawyer with autism spectrum disorder navigates the courtroom with her unique perspective and unwavering determination. This heartwarming drama celebrates neurodiversity and challenges societal stereotypes
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: ENA
Two young people chase their dreams in the midst of the chaotic 1998 IMF crisis. This nostalgic coming-of-age story captures the spirit of resilience, friendship, and first love
Twenty Five Twenty One
Image: tvN
A Korean mafia lawyer returns home to Italy and ends up fighting for justice in the corrupt Korean court system, using his unorthodox methods and sharp wit to take down villains. Expect action-packed thrills and laugh-out-loud moments