Top 10 K-dramas to Watch Twice
Image: tvN
It's Okay Not to Be Okay
A unique romance blossoms between a caregiver with a traumatic past and a children's book author. Emotionally rich storytelling and superb acting
Delightful family drama following a woman's journey to find her identity amidst life's challenges. Heartwarming and relatable, with strong character development
Image: JTBC
Rain or Shine
Friends pursue their dreams while navigating love and career struggles. A realistic and endearing portrayal of youth, friendship, and romance
Image: KBS2
Fight for My Way
A successful, narcissistic vice president reevaluates his life when his competent secretary resigns. A charming mix of romance and comedy
Image: tvN
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
FiveFive doctors' enduring friendship unfolds in a hospital setting. Heartfelt stories, humor, and a stellar soundtrack make it a must-watch
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist
A classic gender-bender romance where a young woman pretends to be a man to work at a coffee shop, leading to unexpected love
Image: MBC
Coffee Prince
Image: tvN
A supernatural tale of an immortal goblin and his human bride, exploring love, destiny, and the afterlife. Visually stunning and emotionally captivating
Goblin
A young woman, bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, plans the best way to get revenge
Image: Netflix
The Glory
A South Korean heiress paraglides into North Korea, sparking an unusual romance. Blend of romance, humor, and political intrigue
Crash Landing on You
Image: tvN
A poor student enters an elite school and captures the attention of the F4, leading to a complicated love story. Iconic and beloved teen drama
Boys Over Flowers
Image: KBS2