Pujya Doss

MARCH 16, 2024

Entertainment

Top 10 K-dramas to Watch Twice

Image:  tvN

It's Okay Not to Be Okay

A unique romance blossoms between a caregiver with a traumatic past and a children's book author. Emotionally rich storytelling and superb acting

Delightful family drama following a woman's journey to find her identity amidst life's challenges. Heartwarming and relatable, with strong character development

 Image:  JTBC

Rain or Shine

Friends pursue their dreams while navigating love and career struggles. A realistic and endearing portrayal of youth, friendship, and romance

Image:  KBS2

Fight for My Way

A successful, narcissistic vice president reevaluates his life when his competent secretary resigns. A charming mix of romance and comedy

Image:  tvN

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

FiveFive doctors' enduring friendship unfolds in a hospital setting. Heartfelt stories, humor, and a stellar soundtrack make it a must-watch

Image:  tvN

Hospital Playlist

A classic gender-bender romance where a young woman pretends to be a man to work at a coffee shop, leading to unexpected love

Image:  MBC

Coffee Prince

Image:  tvN

A supernatural tale of an immortal goblin and his human bride, exploring love, destiny, and the afterlife. Visually stunning and emotionally captivating

Goblin

A young woman, bullied to the point of deciding to drop out of school, plans the best way to get revenge

Image:  Netflix

The Glory

A South Korean heiress paraglides into North Korea, sparking an unusual romance. Blend of romance, humor, and political intrigue

Crash Landing on You

Image:  tvN

A poor student enters an elite school and captures the attention of the F4, leading to a complicated love story. Iconic and beloved teen drama

Boys Over Flowers

Image:  KBS2

