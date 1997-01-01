Top 10 K-dramas to watch when you miss your friends
Pujya Doss
Image: tvN
Reply 1997:
Journey back to the '90s with a group of high school friends in Busan, reminiscing about their past and celebrating the enduring bonds of friendship
Follow the lives of five diverse young women living together in a shared house, navigating friendship, love, and the challenges of adulthood
Image: JTBC
Thirty Nine
Explore the ups and downs of friendship as a group of high school friends support each other through various trials and tribulations
Image: SBS
Friendship:
Witness the heartwarming camaraderie between housemates as they navigate life, love, and career struggles in modern-day Seoul
Image: tvN
Because This is My First Life:
Delve into the deep and meaningful relationships among a group of elderly friends as they share laughter, tears, and memories of their youth
Image: tvN
Dear My Friends:
Experience the enduring friendship of five doctors who have been friends since medical school as they support each other through work and personal challenges
Image: tvN
Hospital Playlist:
Join a middle-aged woman who gets a second chance at life as she goes back to college, reconnecting with old friends and finding new ones along the way
Twenty Again:
Image: tvN
Witness the unlikely bond that forms between a stoic middle-aged man and a young woman as they navigate their struggles and find solace in each other's company
Image: tvN
My Mister:
Return to the sharehouse with the five young women as they continue their journey through friendship, love, and self-discovery in their second year of college
Age of Youth 2:
Image: JTBC
Click Here
Follow a high school girl who discovers she is a character in a webtoon, forming friendships with other characters as they try to change their predetermined fates
Extraordinary You:
Image: MBC