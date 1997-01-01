Heading 3

april 05, 2024

Top 10 K-dramas to watch when you miss your friends

Pujya Doss

Image: tvN

Reply 1997: 

Journey back to the '90s with a group of high school friends in Busan, reminiscing about their past and celebrating the enduring bonds of friendship

Follow the lives of five diverse young women living together in a shared house, navigating friendship, love, and the challenges of adulthood

Image: JTBC

Thirty Nine

Explore the ups and downs of friendship as a group of high school friends support each other through various trials and tribulations

Image: SBS

Friendship: 

Witness the heartwarming camaraderie between housemates as they navigate life, love, and career struggles in modern-day Seoul

Image: tvN

Because This is My First Life: 

Delve into the deep and meaningful relationships among a group of elderly friends as they share laughter, tears, and memories of their youth

Image: tvN

Dear My Friends: 

Experience the enduring friendship of five doctors who have been friends since medical school as they support each other through work and personal challenges

Image: tvN

Hospital Playlist: 

Join a middle-aged woman who gets a second chance at life as she goes back to college, reconnecting with old friends and finding new ones along the way

Twenty Again: 

Image: tvN

Witness the unlikely bond that forms between a stoic middle-aged man and a young woman as they navigate their struggles and find solace in each other's company

Image: tvN

My Mister: 

Return to the sharehouse with the five young women as they continue their journey through friendship, love, and self-discovery in their second year of college

Age of Youth 2: 

Image: JTBC

Follow a high school girl who discovers she is a character in a webtoon, forming friendships with other characters as they try to change their predetermined fates

Extraordinary You: 

Image: MBC

