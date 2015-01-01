Heading 3

Pujya Doss

august 26, 2023

Top 10 K-dramas We Wish Were Real

A goblin who can't die meets a woman who can see ghosts. They fall in love and help each other find their way in the world

Goblin (2016) 

Image:  tvN

A South Korean heiress crash-lands in North Korea and is rescued by a North Korean soldier. They fall in love despite the political divide between their countries

Crash Landing on You (2020)

Image:  tvN

A group of friends grew up together in the 1980s. They experience the joys and sorrows of youth and learn the importance of friendship and family

Reply 1988 (2015)

Image:  tvN

A mysterious bar owner helps people relieve their regrets by entering their dreams

Mystic Pop-Up Bar (2020)

Image: JTBC

A hotel in Seoul is inhabited by ghosts. The hotel manager is a beautiful woman who has lived for centuries

Hotel del Luna (2019)

Image:  tvN

A Korean-Italian mafia consigliere returns to Korea and uses his skills to fight corruption

Vincenzo (2021)

Image:  tvN

A group of people are invited to play a series of children's games for a chance to win a large sum of money. However, the games are deadly, and the players must kill each other to survive

Image: Netflix

Squid Game (2021)

A high school is overrun by zombies. A group of students must band together to survive

Image: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead (2022)

A dentist from Seoul moves to a seaside town and falls in love with a local handyman

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021)

Image:  tvN

A food researcher goes on a blind date with her CEO instead of her friend. They pretend to be in a relationship, but they start to fall in love for real

 Business Proposal (2022)

Image: SBS TV

